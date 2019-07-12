Menu
Prisoner with injured foot runs from police

by KATE KYRIACOU
12th Jul 2019 5:50 PM
A PRISONER with an infected foot made a brief dash for freedom before he was cornered in the roof cavity of a nearby home by the police dog squad.

The man had been picked up by police on a return to prison warrant but was also wanted for burglary offences.

He was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital so doctors could look at his injured foot but the man managed to flee from the emergency department.

The man was on the run for only an hour when the dog squad tracked him to a nearby unit complex in Wallace St, Chermside.

Officers found the man hiding in the roof cavity and convinced him to come down.

editors picks prison queensland crime

