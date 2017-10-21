22°
Prisoner's face cut in attack at M'boro Jail

JAIL FIGHT: A prisoner was rushed to hospital after an alleged fight on Thursday night.
Blake Antrobus
A PRISONER at Maryborough Jail was rushed to hospital after allegedly having his face cut during a fight on Thursday night.

A spokesman from Queensland Correctives Services said the prisoner sustained a facial laceration after an "altercation with another prisoner” after 6pm.

The prisoner was assessed by staff at the hospital before being returned to the jail that same night.

Police officers from the Corrective Services Investigation Unit are investigating.

The incident is one of many that has occurred at the jail this year, with two prisoners taken to hospital after a fight in July.

In August, a prisoner attempted to escape after he was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for medical tests on his neck and back pain.

Officers chased the man and caught him a short distance away in a car park.

There are currently 678 prisoners at Maryborough Correctional Centre, but the jail is designed to hold only 500 inmates.

