Private lagoon secures number one sales spot

1 Jasmine Court in Dundowran Beach became the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week when it sold for $600,000

1 Jasmine Court in Dundowran Beach became the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week when it sold for $600,000 Realestate.com/Corelogic

A DUNDOWRAN Beach property with a private lagoon became the highest reported sale for the region last week even though it sold for $120,000 less than its last listing.

One lucky owner now has the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 1 Jasmine Crt which sold for $600,000.

1 Jasmine Court in Dundowran Beach became the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week when it sold for $600,000 Realestate.com/Corelogic

House features include high ceilings, timber floors and two double lock up garages.

The 4,740sq m property spent 578 days on the market and was last listed at $625,000.

1 Jasmine Court in Dundowran Beach became the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week when it sold for $600,000 Realestate.com/Corelogic

It was last sold in April 2009 for $720,000 and the land was valued in June 2018 for $140,000.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has been sitting at $325,000, just ahead of units, which are at $255,000.

Last week there were 363 houses listed for sale on the Fraser Coast in the $0-$299,999 category and 108 units.

The highest number of houses on the market was in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 583 and 41 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 189 houses listed and six units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category with 62 houses and two units.

Twenty-three houses and three units were listed for more than $1 million.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $319,000, which gave one home owner the title to 17 Seaway Pde in Toogoom.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 72 Lenthall St in Aldershot which sold for $45,000.

Top reported sales in Fraser Coast for the last week:

1. 1 Jasmine Ct, Dundowran Beach $600,000

2. 34 Blue Lagoon Wy, Dundowran Beach $562,500

3. 21 Faye Av, Scarness $450,000

4. 13 Bramble Ct, Urraween $410,000

5. 3 Coles Ct, Toogoom $350,000

6. 54 Halcyon Dr, Wondunna $347,000

7. 283 Oregan Creek Rd, Toogoom $335,000

8. 4 Archer Dr, Point Vernon $330,000

9. 1 Julie St, Dundowran Beach $320,000

10. 17 Seaway Pde, Toogoom $319,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

For more see the Fraser Coast Property Guide in Saturday's Chronicle.