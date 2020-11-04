An unemployed and heartbroken young woman faced the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court yesterday where she claimed she had no memory of stealing close to $400 worth of stock from Sephora at Chermside.

The court heard Kayla-Rose Kelly, 22, started drinking heavily and taking anti-anxiety medication Xanax when she discovered her partner had been cheating on her.

Kelly, an alumnus of prestigious Brisbane private school Mary MacKillop College, claimed through her defence lawyer that the medication made her act out-of-character and commit several acts of theft she was later unable to recall.

According to the police prosecutor, Kelly entered the BWS in Kallangur on July 17, where she shoved $52.50 worth of alcohol into her bag and left without paying.

Kayla-Rose Kelly told police her memories of the day in question were 'hazy' due to her prescription drug use.

The next day, CCTV footage showed Kelly taking $393 worth of stock from Sephora at Westfield Chermside, including a bottle of Giorgio Armani fragrance, removing the tags and walking out without paying for it.

Kelly was also charged with taking a further $24.50 worth of mixed drinks from a bottle shop in Strathpine that afternoon.

When questioned by police at her home in Kallangur, Kelly said her memories of that day were "hazy".

She pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing, fined $800 and ordered to pay restitution to Sephora for the loss of stock.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Private school grad 'can't recall' Sephora stealing spree