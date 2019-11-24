PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market
A STYLISH Urangan home became the highest reported property sale in the Fraser Coast market last week.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 17a Senorita Pde sold for $605,000 beating its last sale price in August 2015 of $173,000.
The home, on a 1012sq m plot, has ducted and zoned reverse cycle airconditioning throughout, a large outdoor entertaining area and an in-ground pool.
The address also includes a double garage, 7.5 x 4m shed and a 5KW solar power system and solar hot water.
There are more houses currently on the market in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket than any other, with 533 houses and 50 units.
Meanwhile, 20 houses and three units are listed for more than $1 million.
Other top sales
- 73 Esplanade, Point Vernon $525,000
- 67 Windjammer Cct, River Heads $480,000
- 103 Dunmall Dr, Oakhurst $465,000
- 94 Wights La, Dunmora $440,000
- 6 Mcintyre Ct, Urraween $440,000
- 4 Corser St, Point Vernon $439,000
- 14 Loggerhead Ct, River Heads $435,000
- 132 Snapper St, Kawungan $416,000
- 23 Helsham St, Point Vernon $385,000
*This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data.