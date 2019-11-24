PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market

17A Senorita Parade, Urangan was the top reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week when it went for $605,000.

17A Senorita Parade, Urangan was the top reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week when it went for $605,000.

A STYLISH Urangan home became the highest reported property sale in the Fraser Coast market last week.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 17a Senorita Pde sold for $605,000 beating its last sale price in August 2015 of $173,000.

The home, on a 1012sq m plot, has ducted and zoned reverse cycle airconditioning throughout, a large outdoor entertaining area and an in-ground pool.

17A Senorita Parade, Urangan was the top reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week when it went for $605,000.

The address also includes a double garage, 7.5 x 4m shed and a 5KW solar power system and solar hot water.

There are more houses currently on the market in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket than any other, with 533 houses and 50 units.

Meanwhile, 20 houses and three units are listed for more than $1 million.

Other top sales

73 Esplanade, Point Vernon $525,000

67 Windjammer Cct, River Heads $480,000

103 Dunmall Dr, Oakhurst $465,000

94 Wights La, Dunmora $440,000

6 Mcintyre Ct, Urraween $440,000

4 Corser St, Point Vernon $439,000

14 Loggerhead Ct, River Heads $435,000

132 Snapper St, Kawungan $416,000

23 Helsham St, Point Vernon $385,000

*This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data.