Prized 40 year vinyl collection up for grabs

ON THE NEEDLE: Phillip Brown with one of his prized Del Shannon records from the 1970s. Mr Brown will be selling his collection today at Kawungan. Blake Antrobus

FROM ABBA to Zephyr, Phillip Brown has probably got a vinyl copy of their music.

The former Maryborough resident is parting with part of his prized vinyl collection in a garage sale today.

And these boxes are just some of the thousands of vinyls Mr Brown has spent the last 40 years collecting.

He said the ones on sale were an "excess" to the current collection at his Bundaberg residence.

"I don't need some of these anymore," Mr Brown said.

Records ranging in genres like rock 'n roll, heavy metal, hard rock, punk, reggae, folk, soul and country music are being put up for sale.

Mr Brown is even parting with one of his favourite Del Shannon albums.

"My wife and I always liked this kind of music - it reminds me of the days when we got married," he said.

Collecting music has been a productive hobby for Mr Brown, who has been storing albums from all sorts of artists since 1972.

Mr Brown estimated he had about 4000 vinyls in his possession.

He said his hobby was almost like keeping a good library.

"I've always collected music that I enjoy listening to, and I can remember several albums I held onto when I first heard them back in my day," Mr Brown said.

"And they all still work.

"In terms of what I'll do with the rest of my collection, I'm still going to hold onto it and let the kids fight over it when the time comes."

You can buy records of all types from Mr Brown today until 1pm at 10 Corella St, Kawungan.

Vinyl prices range from $4 to $75.