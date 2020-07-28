Probe underway into nurse slap claim at Maryborough hospital

Widower Gary Begley claims his highly vulnerable wife who couldn’t talk due to a stroke was slapped at Maryborough Hospital. Picture,

Widower Gary Begley claims his highly vulnerable wife who couldn’t talk due to a stroke was slapped at Maryborough Hospital. Picture,

WIDE BAY Hospital and Health Service is working closely with authorities and the man who claims a nurse slapped his dying wife at Maryborough Hospital.

Gary Begley told the Courier Mail his highly vulnerable wife, who couldn’t talk due to a stroke, communicated via a picture chart claiming she was scared of the nurse.

A spokeswoman for WBHHS confirmed to the Chronicle that Mr Begley made a complaint about the care of his late wife, Lesley on May 18.

The spokeswoman said the WBHHS Clinical Governance Support Unit investigated the claim and members of the WBHHS team met with Mr Begley to discuss his concerns.

She said an internal investigation found the care Mrs Begley received was “appropriate”.

Mr Begley was not satisfied with these findings so an independent agency was called in to carry out an external review.

Lesley Begley.

This review is under way and Mr Begley has been invited to be part of it.

“We’re committed to actioning any findings from the review,” the spokeswoman said.

“WBHHS is also co-operating with the Office of the Health Ombudsman as it investigates a complaint made by Mr Begley.

“WBHHS has been informed by Mr Begley that he has also raised the matter with the Queensland Police Service, and WBHHS will co-operate with any inquiries from the QPS.”

The spokeswoman said Mr Begley had praised “the vast majority of the care that his wife received”.

“WBHHS appreciates that hospitals can sometimes be stressful environments for patients and families, and we apologise if some aspects of Mrs Begley’s care caused her and her family concern,” she said.

“We also understand they will be grieving her loss, and our thoughts go out to them at this difficult time.”