Problem park first in line for high-tech CCTV plan

IT'S been the site of numerous incidents of theft, vandalism and assault, and now offenders at Maryborough's Anzac Park skate park will be caught on film with new high-tech CCTV cameras.

The state-of-the-art system, which gives authorities 24- hour access to the footage, could become a staple at Fraser Coast crime hotspots.

CAMERA SAFE: Councillor Daniel Sanderson with the new CCTV cameras installed at Anzac Park. Blake Antrobus

Four CCTV cameras with a radio link have been installed in the park's centre.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the radio link allowed police and council staff to access the images and footage 24 hours a day.

"The cameras will allow the council to keep an eye on the park to combat vandalism and assist the police to monitor the safety of people using the park," Cr Sanderson said.

"It's disappointing when facilities such as the skate park are damaged or defaced.

"It's not being big brother, but its making sure if people want to do the wrong thing, they will be caught."

Cr Sanderson said there were already plans to expand the high-tech service to troubled hotspots across the region.

"We are doing that, and we're taking those steps with the community, to get those steps that are regarded as hotspots right," he said.

He said the council was working with police to make sure they were getting "every possible area" where there were issues.

"I think working with the providers, it's been excellent footage where we've caught people who have done the wrong thing," Cr Sanderson said.

"Into the future, it will only get better and clearer."

The system's installation follows ongoing issues of vandalism and anti-social behaviour at the skate park.

Maryborough's Brayden Smith and Michael Rowe have both seen it first hand.

The pair, who have seen fights and property stolen at the skate park, said they felt a lot safer knowing there was an extra set of eyes watching their gear.