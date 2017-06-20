Probus Club provides value to town and members

IN EVERY community there are volunteer groups who go above and beyond for their towns.

If you have ever volunteered your time, you would know about the strong bonds you form and the lifelong friendship you are able to create in these groups. Yesterday I had the pleasure of addressing the members of the Probus Club of Maryborough at the Maryborough Bowls Club.

It was an opportunity to explain how the Chronicle works in the modern world, but it also reinforced why these groups means so much to our towns.

Groups like Probus provide not only support for local projects, but friendships through regular social meetings and outings.

If you are interested in joining the friendly faces in the Maryborough Probus Club, you can contact the president Darrell Francis on 41215599