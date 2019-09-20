Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Calling for new members - Gina Taylor from the Fraser Coast Hervey Bay Combined Probus Club.
Calling for new members - Gina Taylor from the Fraser Coast Hervey Bay Combined Probus Club. Cody Fox
News

Probus on hunt for new members

Glen Porteous
by
20th Sep 2019 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RETIREMENT from work does not mean retiring from living and the Fraser Coast-Hervey Bay Combined Probus Club is encouraging retirees to join the social community club.

President Gina Taylor said the Probus Club was a great way to meet new friends and get involved with the club's fun activities.

"It's a club for retired or semi-retired people who want some fellowship in a not-for-profit social group,” Gina said.

"We organise social activities and sometimes there are dine outs or good was for people new to the area to network and meet.”

Probus Clubs are worldwide and can brighten lives and rekindle a zest for fun and friendship in retirement.

Gina said one of the great things about joining Probus is that the person gains automatic friends.

"There are about 70 members in the club and you don't have to join up straight away. Just come along to a couple of meetings and activities and see if they like it,” she said.

The group meets at 10 am every third Tuesday of the month at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

There is only a small cost to join to help cover costs.

hervey bay community hervey bay probus probus club
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    PROPERTY REPORT: New figures show Bay market on the up

    premium_icon PROPERTY REPORT: New figures show Bay market on the up

    News Analysis by property market research firm Propertyology named Hervey Bay one of 53 locations Australia-wide "on the cusp of stronger market conditions"

    Votes needed for redhot festival

    premium_icon Votes needed for redhot festival

    Community Redheads rally for votes

    Pauline Hanson is a danger to single mums and their children

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson is a danger to single mums and their children

    Opinion Pauline Hanson leading the family court inquiry is bad for mums.