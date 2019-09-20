Probus on hunt for new members

Calling for new members - Gina Taylor from the Fraser Coast Hervey Bay Combined Probus Club.

Cody Fox

RETIREMENT from work does not mean retiring from living and the Fraser Coast-Hervey Bay Combined Probus Club is encouraging retirees to join the social community club.

President Gina Taylor said the Probus Club was a great way to meet new friends and get involved with the club's fun activities.

"It's a club for retired or semi-retired people who want some fellowship in a not-for-profit social group,” Gina said.

"We organise social activities and sometimes there are dine outs or good was for people new to the area to network and meet.”

Probus Clubs are worldwide and can brighten lives and rekindle a zest for fun and friendship in retirement.

Gina said one of the great things about joining Probus is that the person gains automatic friends.

"There are about 70 members in the club and you don't have to join up straight away. Just come along to a couple of meetings and activities and see if they like it,” she said.

The group meets at 10 am every third Tuesday of the month at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

There is only a small cost to join to help cover costs.