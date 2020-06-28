Menu
State Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen to retire from politics. The search is on for his replacement. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Process underway to replace veteran Hervey Bay MP

Christian Berechree
28th Jun 2020 8:20 AM
THE LNP has remained tight-lipped about the people in the running to contest the seat of Hervey Bay at the state election, following Ted Sorensen’s retirement.

However, LNP state director Michael O’Dwyer said there was an “excellent range of applicants” in the mix.

“We never divulge names of anyone who has put their name forward to seek preselection,” Mr O’Dwyer said.

He said each applicant would go through an extensive process before a preselection date was set.

“Our intention is to move through this process as quickly as possible to ensure we have a candidate in the field very soon working closely with Ted to ensure his good work for the Hervey Bay electorate is continued,” Mr O’Dwyer said.

Mr Sorensen last month announced he would retire at the next election after holding the seat of Hervey Bay for four terms.

Adrian Tantari has announced his intention to seek preselection for Hervey Bay as a Labor candidate.

“The Hervey Bay electorate now more than ever needs strong representation and a vision for our future,” Mr Tantari said.

