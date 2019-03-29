Prodigal sons return to the Brethren this season

LEAGUE: The coaches that have led Past Brothers to their past two A-grade titles are back to do it all again.

Past Brothers take on Western Suburbs in the first game of the season with Matt Templeman and Brent Kuskey joining for the new season.

It will be Kuskey's first match for the Brethren since the 2017 grand final with Templeman playing his first game since leading the side to the 2015 title.

They are joined by handy recruits Zak Bainbridge, Jayden Alberts and Taylor Barritt as the team aims to make the finals after missing last year.

"We have kept the majority of the core squad from last year, so hopefully with more guidance from our new halves combinations we see some success,” Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff said.

"With the additions it has allowed to the team it has allowed us to increase the intensity and quality in what we do.”

Sherriff said the goal was to play finals football but now was not the time to focus on that.

Instead, the team is aiming to beat Wests tonight.

"Wests always produce a quality opposition so we need to be on our game if we want to win,” Sherriff said.

"We have players to have a successful season so hopefully we can gel and things fall into place.”

Wests coach Corey Tanner admits his side might not be prepared for the contest but that's how he has planned it.

"We've had no trials, it's been a stop and start to the season,” Tanner said.

"For the first two weeks for us it will be trials to see where we are at.

"The two points are important but for us it is about testing things out.”

Tanner will not be afraid as well to inject as much youth as he can.

The side is expected to be younger this season, led by captain James Prichard.

They will be without Max Shorter, Dyirun Johnson and Livingstone Lingawa who are playing for the Capras in the Mal Meninga Cup until the end of the season.

"We definitely want to make the young players take ownership of the team,” Tanner said.

"I've got plenty of faith in the young guys to do a job.” Game starts at 6pm at Salter Oval.