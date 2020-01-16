Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Movies

Producer’s shock comment about next Bond

by Lexie Cartwright
16th Jan 2020 10:52 AM

 

WE DON'T really want to entertain the thought just yet, but Daniel Craig is about to hang up his 007 boots.

No Time to Die, coming out in April, is the British actor's final outing as the suave agent after five hugely successful movies.

And someone else will eventually have to take control of the Aston Martin.

As for who that will be, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has only ruled out one idea.

"He can be of any colour, but he is male," Broccoli said.

"I believe we should be creating new characters for women - strong female characters.

"I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall. Picture: Sony Pictures
Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall. Picture: Sony Pictures

It's got many people shaken not stirred online, with uproar over Broccoli enforcing the idea that men and women are different.

But there were others who were fiercely against the idea, arguing the point changing an iconic character's gender would be going backwards in the quest for equality.

 

It is definitely thought-provoking discussion and clearly has the internet divided.

Meanwhile, British actors Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Harry Styles, as well as Scottish actor Richard Madden, have all been flagged as potential candidates.

 

Craig, whose five Bond films are all streaming on Foxtel Now, is reportedly getting paid $25 million for No Time to Die, making him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

He is also supposedly taking home a cut of the film's profits, which could boost his pay cheque beyond $100 million.

Let us know what you think about Broccoli's statement in the comments below...

 

More Stories

Show More
celebrity james bond movie movies no time to die

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'No evidence': Final twist in Chris Loft court saga

        premium_icon 'No evidence': Final twist in Chris Loft court saga

        News Sacked ex-mayor appears in court from prison to face remaining charges

        Hunt for Tinana stabbing suspect continues

        premium_icon Hunt for Tinana stabbing suspect continues

        News It’s been a week since Matthew Harvey was stabbed and robbed at Schultz Park

        Record number of students receive uni offer

        premium_icon Record number of students receive uni offer

        News A record number of students have received a university offer at USC’s Fraser Coast...

        Missing father and son found safe and well

        Missing father and son found safe and well

        News Father and son reported missing found safe and well