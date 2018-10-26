Production sedan action coming

ALTHOUGH Super Sedans might be the phrase on every-one's lips ahead of the week-end's line up, if you ask Joel Berkley it's the Modified Sedan action that the people want to see.

At just 19, the Oakhurst man has been racing for almost a decade already.

Finishing last weekend with an impressive win in Toowoomba, Joel is waiting for his shot at a win in front of his home crowd.

On November 24, the V8 Dirt Modified King of the Ring will be contested at Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway along with Junior Sedans Shannons Series Round two.

Also hitting the dirt will be the Nostalgia Sedans, Production Sedans IBRP Series Round One and Modified Sedans.

"Super Sedans are pretty much a custom built race car, the modified sedan class you get some of the parts from the race shop but production sedans are built with street car parts,” Joel explained to the Chronicle.

Joel swaps his dirt "pride and joy” for a Ford Ranger, complete with green P-plates, while on the road.

"I was enticed into racing while at the speedway one night and then bought a junior sedan,” he said.

"I started driving three days after I was 10.”

Joel Berkley. 44 Photography

According to Joel, a fast car and horsepower doesn't guarantee you a race win.

"Engines help out but the biggest thing with sedans is you have got to have the right suspension to get the power to the ground,” he said.

"When you have a good set up you get so much more speed.”

Joel has had a stellar season so far, outperforming the competition to finish first at Kingaroy, Gympie and Toowoomba taking home his fair share of prize money.

"I have about five people on my pit crew made up of family and friends,” he said.

"A big shout out to Mum and Dad, Michael, Rowan and Josh.

"I can't hear anything when I am racing but I have been told they are a pretty loud cheer squad.” For the long term goal, Joel would be partial to the idea of racing in the sprint cars, but in the short term he would just like to perform a victory lap on November 24.

"There is nothing better than a win at home,” Joel said.

"You just can't beat the feeling when you are behind the wheel.

"It is such an adrenaline rush, and it is 'game on' every lap because who knows what will happen?”

As a product of coming through the junior ranks to senior racing, Joel is a big advocate of families attending the speedway.

"It can be a family sport, for $25 a ticket you just can't get that anywhere else,” he said.

For more information on upcoming events for Maryborough Speedway visit their website and Facebook page.