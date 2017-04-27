Productivity reports out to cane growers this week: MSF

FARMING productivity reports are being distributed this week for MSF cane growers, as part of a plan to strengthen benchmark performance across the company.

MSF Sugar productivity coordinator Matt Hession said the new reports, which focus on individual performance and guidelines for new farmers, allow farmers to drill down on the details of farm performance and management.

"These reports...really drill down into the detail of farm performance at a cane field, cane variety, soil type and whole farm level and benchmark that performance," he said.

"A grower can quickly see what varieties perform best on certain soil types on his farm or indeed on similar soil types in their area."