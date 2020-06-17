Professor named on Queen’s Birthday Honours List

AWARDED: Dr Barbara Bain (centre) with siblings Ian Reid and Lyndal Reid at the Maryborough Walk of Achievers ceremony in 2017.

THOSE who attended Maryborough Girls' Grammar School in the 1950s may well have rubbed shoulders with the one of the world's top haematologists and new Member of the Order of Australia.

Professor Barbara Bain was awarded the prestigious medal in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours for significant services to medicine and medical education, particularly in haematology.

Dr Bain said she was pleased to have received the honour as she remained "very attached" to Australia.

She was also honoured with a plaque in Maryborough's Walk of Achievers in 2017.

Dr Barbara Bain, pictured front left, in this Maryborough Girls' Grammar School photo of 3ACD (Year 9) in 1956.

Dr Bain has lived and worked as a haematologist in the UK since 1980 but visits her homeland regularly.

She has lectured at various congresses in Australia and when in Brisbane provides teaching sessions at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Initially practising as a clinical and laboratory haematologist, in recent years, Dr Bain has practised as a laboratory haematologist and teacher.

Dr Barbara Bain at a microscope, 2006.

The author has written eight books and co-authored another seven.

Her books are widely used in laboratories throughout the world and some have been translated into Italian, German, Greek, Spanish, Russian, Indonesian and Japanese.

Dr Bain is still a regular reviewer of journals including Acta Haematologica, American Journal of Hematology, British Journal of Haematology, International Journal of Laboratory Hematology, Genes, Chromosomes and Cancer, Haematologica, Journal of Clinical Pathology, Leukemia, Leukemia Research, and British Journal of Haematology.

"I've been valiantly supported by my husband Keith, who is also Australian, throughout my career," Dr Bain said.

"My father, James Reid, was a high school teacher in Maryborough.

"My mother, Winifred Reid, was a nurse and later a housewife in Maryborough.

"I left Maryborough at the age of 18 to go to university."