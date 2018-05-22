Program for empowering young girls opens at more schools

A PROGRAM aimed at supporting and empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls is paying off.

The Girls Academy, which has been running in schools across the region since the first term, was officially launched at Aldridge State High School yesterday.

A launch will be held at Maryborough State High School later this week.

Girls Academy launch at Aldridge State High School. Contributed

Already, attendance has significantly improved.

The initiative puts full-time staff on-site to deliver a program to encourage attendance, improve academic performance, build confidence, enhance health and well-being, and strengthen cultural connection.

Class attendance at Aldridge Girls Academy was at 88.21 per cent in Term 1, including 97.34 per cent class attendance for Year 12s.

For the Maryborough school, attendance was 88.7 per cent for the same period, with 93.13 per cent class attendance for their seniors.

Girls Academy Queensland Regional Manager Renee Crilly said the aim was to provide students with role models.

"Kids need role models and mentors and we put staff on school grounds full-time to work with these girls and help them realise their full potential," Ms Crilly said.

With our comprehensive program, we get the girls coming to class, striving to do their best, and planning for their future." An academy also operates at Urangan High.