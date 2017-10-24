Program for South Sea Islander 150th Anniversary released

Joe Eggmolesse and George Seymour discuss how the 150th anniversary of the arrival of South Sea Islanders to Maryborough should be recognised.

NOVEMBER will be an important month for Fraser Coast resident Joe Eggmolesse.

The South Sea Islander will be one of dozens taking part in the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the islanders on the Fraser Coast from November 1.

A program of events, including oral history sessions and a commemoration day, have been released.

The celebrations will commemorate the arrival of the Islanders as far back as the 19th century, where they endured intensive labour on Maryborough sugar plantations.

Mr Eggmolesse said it was important the history was marked and remembered.

"It's a commemoration of the arrival of our people, and what they had to do to survive,” Mr Eggmolesse said.

"This celebrates their achievements and the things they had to put up with to pave the way for people for people like me to enjoy life in Australia.”

The commemoration day will be held on November 4.

Deputy mayor George Seymour said it was appropriate we recognise "an important part of history all to often forgotten” on the Fraser Coast.

150TH ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM: