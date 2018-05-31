Program helps create hundreds of job across Fraser Coast

HUNDREDS of people on the Fraser Coast are now employed thanks to the State Government's Back to Work program - and two of them are Tahlea Anderson and Maree Woods.



The two are employed at Alowishus Delicious in Maryborough and member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders visited the business yesterday.



"Back to Work has been supporting local employers since 2016 to have the confidence to be able to take on a new employee," Mr Saunders said.



More than 475 employers across the Fraser Coast have taken on more than 900 previously unemployed job-seekers between them thanks to the program, which sees support payments paid to employers as an incentive for bringing new staff members on board.



For someone who has been unemployed for up to a year, a payment of $10,000 is available in a full-time position.



A long-term unemployed person who hasn't worked for more than a year can earn a business a $15,000 support payment, while a $20,000 payment is applicable to businesses hiring job-seekers aged between 15 and 24 or mature aged job-seekers aged 55 and over who have been unemployed for a minimum of four weeks.



For part time positions, 75 per cent of the full payment is available.



Ms Anderson and Ms Woods said they loved working at Alowishus.



"It's really good, we enjoy it," Ms Anderson said.



"The people rock. We really love it."



Mr Saunders said the State Government was committed to getting improved job prospects for Queenlanders.



"We know some people are still struggling to find the right opportunity and that's what makes Back to Work so successful," he said.



"It's fantastic that Maree and Tahlea now have jobs because of this program."



The State Government has now extended the Back to Work Regional program for two more years to June 2020.



"Not only are our incentives helping to give long term unemployed Queenslanders the skills they need for a lifelong career, Back to Work has also assisted businesses to take on more than 2000 apprentices and trainees across the state."

