Program helps keep older drivers safely on roads

A NEW initiative to keep our drivers over 60 years young driving on the road and safely will be held for free on Monday.

The Driving On program was focused on keeping the older drivers within our community on the road safely.

Fraser Coast Training Employment Support Service business development manager Lori Keevers said we don't want to take them off the road we want to keep them driving.

"Like me, most of the drivers that we are aiming this at would of gotten their licences in the seventies,” she said.

"There have been hundreds of rule changes since then and if I'm typical, I haven't kept up to date except when something is glaringly obvious.”

Lori said they would look at new rules for merging and roundabouts.

"We are going to bring people up-to-date with the changes in road rules,” she said.

"We are in a regional area - if you don't have your licence you're sunk. How do you get to a medical appointment or get your groceries.

"Having no licence is often the first step in elder abuse.”

Fraser Coast Motor Centre will be there to talk about the safety features on new vehicles and look at modifications.

"It might be just a matter of getting different mirrors if you are having trouble turning your neck or getting a different knob on the gearstick for those with arthritis.

"This program is about keeping people on the road and looking at how we do that.”

Attendees will have the option to register for a free one-on-one driver update with a qualified instructor.

The Minister for Disability Services, Minister for Seniors and Minister Assisting the Premier on North Queensland Coralee O'Rourke will be at Maisie Kaufmann Learning Centre to launch a new Driver initiative focusing on elderly drivers.

The Driving On education program is designed to update the skills and knowledge of our road rules to make the drivers safer on the roads.

Driving On will be held at the Maisie Kaufmann Leaning Centre, 60 John St, Maryborough on Monday, September 11 from 12.30-4pm.

RSVP by 3pm today, September 7 on 4122 4444.