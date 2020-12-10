PROGRESS: Construction of munitions factory well underway

Construction of the Rheinmetall NIOA artillery shell forging plant is well underway.

PROGRESS continues to be made on the construction of Maryborough’s $60 million munitions factory.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders shared photos on social media from the construction site on the Bruce Highway in the Moonaboola Industrial Estate.

The Rheinmetall NIOA artillery shell forging plant has the support of all level of governments and showed what could be achieved when people worked together, Mr Saunders said.

Heavy machinery moved in during March, just after BADGE Constructions was announced as the builder, to begin the process of transforming the greenfield site into a 7000 square metre artillery shell forging factory that will eventually supply the ADF and allied forces globally.

The $60 million facility is planned to be fully operational by 2022.

BADGE will lead the 14-month construction phase, which would be followed by the fit-out then commissioning late next year.

“I’m looking froward to seeing it when it opens,” Mr Saunders said.

He said a lot of people had been contacting him, telling him how work had been progressing at the site, so he decided to look for himself.

“It’s going to be a good employer, a good bonus for the city,” he said.

Mr Saunders said as a result of the factory coming to Maryborough, word was spreading to other businesses who were also looking to set up in the Heritage City.

“2021 is going to be a really good year for the Maryborough electorate.”

Recruitment at RNM has already begun for senior managers and engineers with employment in advanced manufacturing roles to open late 2020, early 2021.

“This has been in the planning stages for two years, so it is very exciting to see work finally begin, especially at a time when the wider economy has been knocked around by the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ RNM Maryborough project manager Jeff Crabtree said earlier this year.

“The new building will not only be an employment-generator for the immediate future, but it will put this region on the map for years to come as a defence industry centre of excellence domestically and globally.’’