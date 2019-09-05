Progress ramping up on new M'boro headspace office

RUNNING outreach programs in the Heritage City's schools, Chantelle Whitehead sees first-hand the need for an accessible mental health service.

The clinical lead at Hervey Bay's headspace office said the organisation already had a waiting list for students during their school visits.

With a satellite office coming to Maryborough next year, Ms Whitehead said the service would provide a valuable service for young adults and students needing care.

The centre, first announced by Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien in March, will be a subsidiary of the existing Hervey Bay site.

While unable to name an exact opening date, Ms Whitehead said there was a lot of work going on behind the scenes to find a suitable location in Maryborough.

She revealed the service was collaborating with Maryborough and Aldridge State High Schools to build a "youth reference group".

"It needs to be somewhere where there's public transport but also being mindful that people sometimes don't want other people to know they're coming to headspace," Ms Whitehead said.

"There's no certain date at this stage... hopefully within the next year (we'll be open).

"A lot of our clients are here anyway, so they have to travel to the Hervey Bay office and the Maryborough site will really cut down that demographic of travellers."

Mr O'Brien said the focus on the Wide Bay region was needed to help people with mentall illnesses in regional communities.

"This $500,000 investment will deliver specific, targeted and tailored suicide prevention programs, building on the work that started in 2017 with a $4 million commitment to theNational Suicide Prevention Trial site," Mr O'Brien said.

If you need help there are plenty of services you can call.



Lifeline: 13 11 14



Beyondblue: 1300 224 636



Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800



Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

