Project expected to create 100 homes per year for 20 years

A MAJOR development project in Dundowran is set to create about 100 new homes a year throughout the master plan's 20 year lifespan.

Developer Leda Holdings will now begin planning on the construction of 2000 new residential lots over about 212.9ha in Dundowran after councillors granted preliminary approval to the project yesterday.

The major proposal is one of five new projects set to create a $481 million development boom on the Fraser Coast.

Major residential developments for Urraween and Urangan, a new relocatable caravan park for Urangan and a rock revetment wall in Burrum Heads were also passed unanimously.

Council documents reveal the lots will require the construction of two new roads and a roundabout connecting Burrum Heads Rd and Greensill Rd.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the project would be a major boost for the region in the infill area between Eli Waters and Dundowran.

"It's an ongoing effect that will deliver more money into the region," Cr Chapman said.

"Other people will look at the postcode 4655 and say 'We should be getting there and putting some money into the region.'"

When asked about the risk of building more homes that would remain empty, Cr Chapman said there was a major demand for new houses in the Fraser Coast.

"There were concerns that this project would not have enough water for the houses, the council's done studies on this and are well in front of our water," he said.

"It's not just going to stop here today, the Fraser Coast is on the move."

A construction date has not been announced, but a spokesman from Leda Holdings said work at the site will "ultimately be decided by council's trunk infrastructure works".

"We expect to move forward with detailed planning on the first release early in 2018," the spokesman said.