Project Godzilla: Maryborough State High School's super team

NEW WHEELS: Project Godzilla . (L) Tia Bryce, Genevieve Schwarzrock, Ryan Harmer, William Ready, Samson Yates and Campbell Done.

NEW WHEELS: Project Godzilla . (L) Tia Bryce, Genevieve Schwarzrock, Ryan Harmer, William Ready, Samson Yates and Campbell Done. Alistair Brightman

HPV SUPER SERIES: As one of the architects of the inaugural Maryborough Technology Challenge, Maryborough State High School takes pride in having raced in every event.

The initial event has grown into the blue ribbon event of the eight-race HPV Super Series.

Maryborough State High School has entered 10 teams in the series including a super team code-named 'Project Godzilla'.

"For our school it is about participating and good results are a bonus,” Done said.

"We have purchased a performance bike as a bit of fun for the students.”

Done selected a student from each of the teams and have put them into a 'super team' to use the new bike.

"It is about creating some energy and excitement for the students.” he said.

"We just want to see how they go.”

For school their home event is a permanent fixture on their school calendar.

"We see the new series running similar to Super Cars and the Maryborough event is Bathurst,” Done said.

"It is the one event every school wants to win,” Done said

The school will compete in the Ipswich and Benarby events as a lead-up to Maryborough.

Students have started training once a week in preparation for their race series.

"We have started training once a week to help the teams get ready.

Most students are already training with other sports and it is about getting the teamwork sorted.”

Maryborough State High School plan to have fun with the series and will unveil new livery with their bikes.

"We will have some fun and people will know who the Maryborough State High School teams are,” he said

All teams need to compete in at least two of the shorter course races and the Maryborough 24 hour endurance race to be crowned as overall winner of the series.