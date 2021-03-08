Project sees Coast war memorials repaired, restored

The artillery piece at Tiaro had rust patches treated and repainted.

The artillery piece at Tiaro had rust patches treated and repainted.

A restoration project jointly funded by the State Government and Fraser Coast Regional Council has seen three of the region’s war monuments repaired and restored.

The memorials include the Maryborough Cenotaph and Queens Park Memorial Gates, cenotaphs at Tiaro and Brooweena, and the Brooweena Memorial Bridge.

“The restoration works ensure that these memorials will continue to remind us of the sacrifices people made for our freedoms,” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

“The cenotaphs, gates and bridge are befitting memorials to men and women of Australia’s armed forces who fought and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.”

The works included cleaning, replacing missing letters on inscriptions and corroded fittings and correcting spelling errors.

At Brooweena the marble sculpture had its broken arms and rifle reattached. Pillars on the bridge were recoated.

A damaged tyre was replaced, and damaged pavers around the mosaic relayed.

Graffiti on the Maryborough Cenotaph was removed and ironwork on the gates repaired.

The Maryborough Cenotaph in Sussex Street was erected in 1922 with funds gained by public subscription as a memorial to the district‘s servicemen killed in World War I.

The memorial includes five Italian Carrara marble statues that portray the army, navy, air force and nursing profession.

Nike, the Winged Figure of Victory, stands above them.

Additional plaques were later added to honour local servicemen and women in World War II, the Korean War, and the Malaysian conflict.

The two iron double gates, with lettering 1914 and 1918, stand between two large sandstone posts at the entrance to Queens Park.

At Brooweena, a marble statue of a lone soldier stands with head bowed and arms reversed on a sandstone base to honour the local people who served in the first and second world wars.

The Brooweena War Memorial Bridge was the only bridge erected privately in Queensland as a World War One memorial.

It features white painted sandstone pillars on stepped bases. On each pillar are marble plaques that bear the names of local people who served their country.

The Tiaro War Memorial features a lone soldier statue and honours those who served and others who died in World Wars One and II, and the Boer War.