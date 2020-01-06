Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
High tech data collection from European space agencies will be put toward getting a clearer picture of where whales are in the sea.
High tech data collection from European space agencies will be put toward getting a clearer picture of where whales are in the sea.
Environment

Project to count whales from space

by PATRICK WHITTLE
6th Jan 2020 10:39 AM

An aquarium and an engineering firm in Massachusetts are partnering on a project to better protect whales by counting them from space.

The New England Aquarium in Boston, and Draper engineers say whale conservation needs new, higher-tech solutions to protect them from extinction.

They'll gather data from sources ranging from European space agencies to amateur radio operators to create a probability map of where in the ocean the whales might be.

John Irvine, chief scientist for data analytics with Draper says conservation groups will then be able to monitor whales and their movements.

"If whales are moving out of one area and into another, what's the reason for that? Is it due to ocean warming," Irvine said. "Is it changes in commercial shipping lanes? These are all questions we'll be able to start answering once we have the data."

animals conservation seniors-news spaces whales

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HISTORY: M’boro changed rail industry forever

        premium_icon HISTORY: M’boro changed rail industry forever

        News Maryborough has a very proud industrial heritage, one aspect of which is the production of locomotives

        • 6th Jan 2020 12:03 PM
        Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        premium_icon Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        News "Its replacement will be an even bigger asset to the community."

        Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        premium_icon Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        Breaking A woman has been airlifted off Fraser Island

        Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        premium_icon Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        Business With a bushfire breaking out in the township, some staff members have already lost...