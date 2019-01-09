PROJECT UGANDA: Bay locals spread the love

Hervey Bay videographer David Pierson and five other locals will travel to Uganda this month to finish building a community centre they started almost a year ago.

WHEN David Pierson sets out to complete a task, he doesn't give up until its completed.

The Hervey Bay videographer has returned to Uganda in a team of 18 including five other Fraser Coast locals to finish building a much-needed community centre they began fund-raising for in January 2018.

Earlier this year while on a trip to climb Mt Kilimanjaro, Mr Pierson and eight others stopped by the Kaliro Katono village where Treasure Harvest Ministries work.

Through attending Bayside Christian Church, Mr Pierson heard about THM's Lesa Tacon and asked if the group could help while they were travelling in the area.

THM helps people in the community of Uganda through providing education, skills for employment, shelter from domestic violence and trauma rehabilitation.

'Project Uganda' was born when the Fraser Coast there was a clear need for a multi-purpose building in Kaliro Katono.

After laying the concrete foundation on their last trip, Mr Pierson said the team wasn't about to leave the building unfinished.

Fundraising through a Go Fund me site, Project Uganda has raised more than $33,000 for the brick work and have returned with tradesmen to help build and pass on skills to the locals.

"We have builders, engineers, bricklayers and a few media guys to update people flying over for three weeks to finish the project,” he said.

"I'll be documenting the whole process, interviewing locals and really showing the impact that this building and training the locals is having on the community.

"The last trip was life changing, for me personally it was a big growing thing and way out of my comfort zone.

Mr Peirson said he didn't want the project to be a "hand-out”.

"We want to create a sustainable community in that sense and the idea of seeing this through is something we are pushing.

"The Aussie builders will be teaching others to take back to their community.

"The centre will provide education and counselling for people in that area.

"We are building something which will last a lifetime there and have a ripple effect which is really cool.”

For more information visit projectuganda.co to donate.