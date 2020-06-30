Projects we need, plans in limbo and ideas shot down

SMALL, meaningful changes make the Fraser Coast a better place to live, Mayor George Seymour says.

He spoke about the works residents could expect to see in their neighbourhoods under this year’s $138 million capital works budget.

Cr Seymour said the “small things” like barbecue areas and shelters were highlight projects.

“We’re building the first public toilet in Aldershot,” he said.

Large projects will also be covered under the budget, deputy mayor Darren Everard said.

“You’re going to see new, vital roads being built,” he said.

Upcoming works will add to a long list of proposed, rejected and hoped for development projects.

Here are the Chronicle’s picks of top developments the region needs, projects on the go, ideas in limbo and proposals that have been shot down.

Some are council projects, some sit with other levels of the government while others are private sector proposals.

DEVELOPMENTS WE NEED

Urangan marina upgrade

Earmarked as a key priority on a Queensland tourism wishlist, this project has been discussed for years.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president, Sandra Holebrook, last year said the region could be “missing out on millions” as the development remained wrapped in red tape.

She said the drive to reinvigorate the marina had fallen by the wayside as the land was mostly owned by the State Government and was subject to different leases overseen by different government departments.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook with director of regional development for the Wide Bay Burnett Scott Rowe at the Boat Club in Hervey Bay overlooking the Urangan Marina which in the future the community hopes to see redeveloped.

Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rail Trail

The other Fraser Coast project listed on the tourism wishlist could drive $3.2 million into the region’s economy, Cr David Lewis said last year.

“Finishing the trail to link Hervey Bay and Maryborough would provide a safe link between the two cities for cyclists, walkers and runners away from the highway, while also delivering a boost for our local tourism industry,” Cr Lewis said.

DEVELOPMENTS IN LIMBO

Mary Harbour

The MSF Sugar proposal to create a 21st century lifestyle development to house more than 4000 people in a diverse range of housing types with facilities structured around boating and water recreation is still on the cards, though no major development has been seen.

As recently as November last year, MSF Sugar CEO Mike Barry said discussions about the $600 million proposal were still alive, more than a decade since it was first flagged.

Maryborough Sugar CEO Mike Barry with an artist's impression of the company's proposed Mary Harbour project at Granville on land that is now under sugar cane. Photo: JOCELYN WATTS 10m949

Teebar Solar Farm

While the long heralded renewable energy project has effectively been given the green light for development, a start date has not been set.

DEVELOPMENTS SHOT DOWN

Fraser Coast Airpark

Not every proposed development gets off the ground, as the people behind this $80 million idea discovered.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm last year confirmed the council had backed out of a plan to build an airpark for Maryborough, citing a lack of interest.

“The move will allow the council to take advantage of aviation industry investment and job-creation opportunities that are presenting themselves,” Mr Diehm said.

A vision of what might have been at the Fraser Coast Residential Airpark.

High rise buildings

The proposal to build a skyscraper in Hervey Bay was met with a resounding “no” but also exposed flaws in the council’s town planning scheme.

The proposed Charles St development would have been 80 metres in height – well above the 26 metre limit currently outlined in the Fraser Coast Planning Scheme 2014.

Despite this height limit, the development had been preliminarily approved based on “performance outcomes”.

Under the planning scheme, developments over the 26 metre height limit can be approved if they are “compatible with the existing or future desired character of adjacent development.”

DEVELOPMENTS ON THE GO

Rheinmetall NIOA munitions factory

Construction started last month on this $60 million greenfield project, with a 7000sq m artillery shell forging factory being built in Maryborough West.

It came after a protracted debate about the Maryborough power network’s ability to supply electricity to the plant.

Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions (RNM) on-site works commence - (R) RNM Project Manager Jeff Crabtree along with (L) Bruce Saunders, State Member for Maryborough, Llew O'Brien, Federal Member for Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour. Photo: Alistair Brightman

This debate was settled when Minister for State Development and Manufacturing Cameron Dick announced a $9 million investment to boost the city’s power supply.

This latest investment will fund an additional Maryborough substation and a dedicated 11-kilovolt connection, built for the plant.

Astro Aero aircraft factory

Construction is well underway on this $12 million plane building project near Hervey Bay Airport.