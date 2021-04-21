Prolific drug-driver avoids jail sentence

A woman with a shocking drug-driving history was lucky to avoid a jail sentence on Tuesday when she appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Ebony Carmel Williamson, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug-driving before Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Williamson's case, which commenced on January 8.

At 12pm on the Dawson Hwy, police intercepted a white Mitsubishi sedan and identified Williamson as the driver and sole occupant.

The test returned a positive result and Williamson was taken to the police car for further testing.

When questioned Williamson made admissions to consuming a relevant drug the night before.

Williamson was issued a notice to appear and her saliva sample was sent to the Queensland Health forensic scientific service for analysis.

Further, on February 27, at 8.15pm police intercepted Williamson driving a Mazda on the Bruce Hwy, Benaraby.

She submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result and she was conveyed to the police vehicle for further questioning.

This time, Williamson once again admitted to using a relevant drug the night before.

A sample of Williamson's saliva was again sent away and the two samples returned positive results, both for cannabis.

Mr Muirhead said he was minded to hand down a heavy penalty given the fact Williamson's criminal record showed four offences of a like nature since 2017.

"You can't just go on like this, you've had four offences in the last five years and prison time is not out of the question," he said.

Williamson was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for six months with convictions recorded.

