PROPERTY BOOM: Major Bay housing complex ready to launch

GREEN SHOOTS: Fraser Coast property boss Glen Winney says the region is no longer on a 'boom and bust' cycle. Alistair Brightman

WITH the population surging and the health sector providing a stable employment base, Glen Winney is confident the Fraser Coast is no longer a "boom or bust” region.

The managing director of Win Projects said Hervey Bay was becoming a "good size city” supported by major developments in the private and public health sectors and there was a "positive outlook” for the region's property market.

His comments come as Win Projects prepares to launch Villas on Main, a 41-unit complex on the southern end of Main St, in the next week.

"It's single storey, two-bedroom units with double garages,” Mr Winney told the Chronicle.

"It's low maintenance, good lifestyle and in a very central location between hospitals, TAFE and Stockland.

"We see a bit of a rental market in there because of the location... (for) busy people like nurses who want a low maintenance unit with no fuss.”

Mr Winney said the region was starting to experience "good, steady growth” from the population influx and health sector attracting new medical professionals to set up in Hervey Bay in Maryborough.

He said Villas on Main would help cater to that particular market of people wanting to set up in town.

"Spring is always a good time for buying and selling, the climate here is perfect, people come up her in school holidays and want to move here,” he said.

"People are out doing more things on the weekend, visiting display houses and starting to plan.

"While the southern market is starting to dip, we've had the best recovery in over 10 years here in the last 6-12 months.

"We've got enough jobs and infrastructure now... we are not a boom or bust little coastal town anymore.”

The Springs, a large residential estate also being developed by Win Projects in Nikenbah, has already sold over 120 blocks.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council approved an expansion to the estate last month.