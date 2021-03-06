Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

Homes are fetching eye-watering prices in key Queensland suburbs as the state's red-hot housing market shifts into a higher gear.

Recent sales this year show just how much people are willing to pay to secure a property in the Sunshine State, with some transactions smashing suburb records and homes selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars more than their asking price or reserve.

Buyers are clamouring to get into the market, with auction clearance rates up around 80 per cent, and supply is tight, resulting in prices climbing all the way from Cairns to Clayfield.

Hot auction markets like Camp Hill, Wavell Heights and Wilston have recorded epic sales under the hammer, while coastal markets like Airlie Beach, Mermaid Beach and Broadbeach Waters are achieving jaw-dropping prices for properties.

Some of the top-performing Queensland suburbs over the recent quarter

So far this year, the previous suburb price record at Burleigh Heads has been smashed by a huge $2 million after a coveted hilltop home sold for $4.6 million.

A humble beach shack in Main Beach that was bought 50 years ago for just $12,000 sold for an incredible $7.2 million at auction, representing the highest price per square metre anywhere along the coast.

And Brisbane's $10 million-plus sale club is climbing, as is evident with the $11.5 million sale of a trophy home in Ascot last month.

"The story for Brisbane is phenomenal - I've never seen numbers like these before," property analyst and Hotspotting.com.au founder Terry Ryder said.

"Brisbane is heading into its first major boom in many years, and it's the same for regional Queensland."

These are some of the suburbs where sky high prices have been achieved in just the first two months of 2021 - a barometer of what's to come.

THE TOP 50 SUBURBS

1. AIRLIE BEACH

Median house price: $700,000

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 7 Forest Lane, Airlie Beach

Two big deals have been done in this sleepy beach town since the year was ushered in, proving just how popular Queensland's lifestyle locations are becoming.

An immaculate, four-bedroom, three-bathroom house with uninterrupted views over the Coral Sea has just fetched $3.2 million.

Features include a covered terrace, complete with outdoor BBQ kitchen and beverage fridge, overlooking a mosaic-tiled pool.

There's also an internal lift, a climate-controlled wine cellar and a large shed.

Another four-bedroom home at Lot 7/21-23 The Cove Road changed hands in January for $2.85 million.

2. ASCOT

Median house price: $1.4m

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 21 Yabba St, Ascot

A trophy home in the prestigious suburb of Ascot quietly changed hands last month for a tidy $11.5 million to a Melbourne purchaser.

The property settled off-market, with all parties involved in the sale keeping mum on the deal.

Selling agent Ray White New Farm principal Matt Lancashire would not disclose any information about the sale when contacted by The Courier-Mail, but he said a number of prestige sales north of $10m were transacting, cementing the strength of the Brisbane market.

A classic Queenslander in the same suburb at 48 Charlton Street sold under the hammer in February for $3.9 million - a huge result at auction.

3. ASHGROVE

Median house price: $1.16m

Quarterly growth rate: 6.3%

Recent big sale: 12 Glasgow St, Ashgrove

A five-bedroom, architectural masterpiece has just sold weeks prior to auction for $1.75 million in this sought-after suburb.

One of many homes that are getting snapped up before going under the hammer, the property is on more than 1000sq m.

The home has four bathrooms, multiple living and dining areas, a resort-style pool, dedicated wet bar area and gym/yoga space.

4. BARDON

Median house price $1.17m

Quarterly growth rate: 25.8%

Recent big sale: 55 Outlook Crescent, Bardon

Bardon is among the pick of the suburbs in Brisbane's inner-west and it's only growing in popularity, with house prices growing a whopping 25 per cent in the past three months.

The biggest reported sale so far this year there is a four-bedroom, post-war house on a double block for $2 million.

55 Outlook Cres, Bardon

5. BALMORAL

Median house price: $1.18m

Quarterly growth rate: -9.2%

Recent big sale: 21 Wright St, Balmoral

Balmoral is one of Brisbane's most tightly-held and affluent suburbs.

The biggest reported sale in 2021 is a three-level, four-bedroom home on Balmoral Hill that fetched $1.8 million in January.

6. BELMONT

Median house price: $740,888

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 379 Stanbrough Rd, Belmont

The sale of a four-bedroom house on just over 1ha of land for $3.2 million in January almost beats the suburb record of $3.4 million set by a house that sold on Boston Road in March last year.

Acreage properties are in strong demand since COVID-19 and are fetching above average prices.

7. BRIDGEMAN DOWNS

Median house price: $824,900

Quarterly growth rate: 2.4%

Recent big sale: 95 Tiverton Place, Bridgeman Downs

The lust for lifestyle and space is sending buyers to Brisbane's outer suburbs and regions.

Set on acreage, yet only 25 minutes to the Brisbane CBD, this huge, Bridgeman Downs property settled in January for $3.12 million - selling to a local buyer for well above the $2.975 million asking price.

In total, the land covers 1.14ha and offers plenty of space for family pets and natural wildlife.

8. BROADBEACH WATERS

Median price $1.3m

Quarterly growth rate: -10.7%

Recent big sale: 297-299 Monaco St, Broadbeach Waters

The options for buyers shopping at the luxury end of the Gold Coast market are dwindling.

Gold Coast power couple Billy and Jackie Cross pocketed a tidy $12.5 million from the sale of their riverfront Broadbeach ­Waters mansion earlier this year.

The sale of the five-bedroom, five bathroom house on 2531sq m matches the record for the suburb set last year by ­another riverfront mansion.

9. BULIMBA

Median house price: $1.3m

Quarterly growth rate: 15%

Recent big sale: 44 Shakespeare St, Bulimba

After more than a year on the market, this three-level, architecturally designed home fetched a tidy $2.65 million last month.

Records show the property last sold for $930,000 in 2016.

Over the past quarter, house prices have grown 15 per cent in the suburb.

10 BURLEIGH HEADS

Median house price: $977,500

Quarterly growth rate: 8.6%

Recent big sale: 99 George Street West, Burleigh Heads

This coveted hilltop residence in Burleigh Heads recently sold under the hammer for an eye-watering $4.6 million.

A staggering 18 bidders registered for the auction, with 100 people turning out to watch on the day.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on 1016sq m across two titles, with breathtaking views across the beach and up to the Gold Coast skyline.

The sale of the weatherboard home easily passes the street's previous record sale of $2.575m set in 2011.

It had been owned by the same vendor for more than three decades. She paid just $360,000 for it in 1989.

99 George St West, Burleigh Heads

11. CAMP HILL

Median house price: $950,750

Quarterly growth rate: 5.6%

Recent big sale: 67-71 Newman Ave, Camp Hill

A historic Camp Hill residence settled this year for $3.33 million.

'The Grange' was sold by Sarah Hackett of Place Bulimba after a four-week auction campaign.

The five-bedroom family home on a 1620sq m block attracted more than 6,400 page views online and was inspected by 81 groups of people.

12. CASTLE HILL

Median house price $1.08m

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 3 Stirling Dr, Castle Hill

The Townsville home of former North Queensland Cowboys coach Paul Green, who was recently named Queensland Maroons coach, sold for $1.85 million at auction in February.

Bidding started at $1.1 million for the hillside residence, which is located in Townsville's top suburb of Castle Hill.

It is understood the property sold to a local buyer.

Ray White auctioneer Mitch Peeraboom said there was mix of local and ­interstate buyers.

"It was strong bidding, confirming the strong prestige market in Townsville," he said.

13. CHELMER

Median house price: $1.27m

Quarterly growth rate: 65.1%

Recent big sale: 32 Laurel Ave, Chelmer

This leafy western suburbs enclave recorded two significant sales in the first two months of this year.

A contemporary, four-bedroom home in prestigious Laurel Ave sold for $1.85 million - $300,000 more than it last sold for five years ago.

And a five-bedroom house at 3 Morley Street also fetched $1.85 million.

14. CLAYFIELD

Median house price: $1.25m

Quarterly growth rate: 19.9%

Recent big sale: 14 Enderley Ave, Clayfield

A big, old Queenslander on a 974sq m block in this blue-chip suburb sold just this week for $2.745 million.

It had been on the market for nearly 500 days.

The property last sold 25 years ago for $470,000.

Meanwhile, a deceased estate at 11 Marsden Street recently sold under the hammer for $1.1 million when the reserve was only $750,000.

15. CLEAR ISLAND WATERS

Median house price: $1.2m

Quarterly growth rate: -4.6%

Recent big sale: 26 Staysail Cres, Clear Island Waters

The biggest reported sale so far this year is a Gatsby-esque, waterfront mansion on 1140sq m, which recently sold for $3.18 million.

The property last sold in 2017 for $1.7 million.

The five-bedroom Hamptons-style home has since been renovated.

26 Staysail Cres, Clear Island Waters

16. CLEVELAND

Median house price: $662,500

Quarterly growth rate: 2%

Recent big sale: 9 Marram Court, Cleveland

Brisbane's bayside suburbs are on fire, with relatively affordable homes by the water. But prices are rapidly rising.

The latest big sale was that of a Mediterranean-style, waterfront home for $2.42 million in January.

Features include a pontoon, manicured gardens, courtyards, water features and outdoor entertaining areas.

17. COOLUM BEACH

Median house price: $780,000

Quarterly growth rate: 18.7%

Recent big sale: 6 Mora Court, Coolum Beach

A four-bedroom, Palm Springs inspired house recently sold for $2.85 million - the highest sale price in Coolum in 2020 and so far in 2021.

Selling agent Sarah Sinclair of Belle Property Coolum sold the property to a Brisbane-based, English film director and actor and his wife, after receiving multiple offers.

"It is a stunning property and nothing quite like Coolum has ever seen before," Ms Sinclair said.

The original house last sold in 2014 to a Melbourne interior designer for about $660,000, but has since been renovated and an extension added.

18. COORPAROO

Median house price: $945,000

Quarterly growth rate: 15.8%

Recent big sale: 18 Pelham St, Coorparoo

A contemporary, five-bedroom family home recently settled for $2.155 million, in the biggest reported sale in the suburb so far this year.

Records show it last changed hands for $850,000 four years ago.

7 Katta Ave, Currumbin.

19. CURRUMBIN

Median house price: $1.075m

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 7 Katta Ave, Currumbin

A four-storey mansion on the side of Currumbin Hill changed hands for a whopping $4.25 million earlier this year.

The home sits on a 1138sq m block and offers some of the best views of the coast.

A lift services all four storeys and the house is fully automated.

Outdoors, sprawling timber decks flank the two middle levels of the house - one with an infinity-edge pool and the other with a plunge pool/spa. There's also an outdoor kitchen and a sunken fire pit.

7 Katta Ave, Currumbin

20. DOONAN

Median house price $1.1m

Quarterly growth rate: 17.4%

Recent big sale: 106 Laguna Grove, Doonan

In the past three months, Doonan has experienced double digit house price growth of more than 17 per cent.

One of the biggest sales so far this year is that of a six-bedroom house on 1.8ha of picturesque acreage.

The property fetched $1.075 million.

21. FLINDERS VIEW

Median house price: $358,000

Quarterly growth rate: 37.5%

Recent big sale: 138 Kensington Dr, Flinders View

Ipswich property prices are soaring, thanks to the region's affordability, with house prices climbing more than 37 per cent in three months.

The latest big sale in Flinders View was that of a four-bedroom family home on a 900sq m block for $600,000 - at least $200,000 more than the suburb's median house price.

802/1 Haig St, Coolangatta.

22. COOLANGATTA

Median house price: $935,000

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 602/1 Haig Street Coolangatta

The southern end of the Gold Coast, from Burleigh Heads to Byron Bay is booming.

And Coolangatta is benefiting from the demand.

An apartment in a beachfront building overlooking Kirra Beach has just sold for a whopping $3.275 million.

The property is one of just 24 in the Elysee development, one of a number of boutique residential blocks popping up in the area.

23. PELICAN WATERS

Median house price: $810,000

Quarterly growth rate: 4.2%

Recent big sale: 27 Bellanboe Circuit, Pelican Waters

Caloundra is also seeing strong growth given its proximity to Brisbane.

Prices in Pelican Waters are climbing, with a four-bedroom, waterfront home recently selling for $1.646 million.

It last changed hands just over a year ago for $1.475 million - that's an increase of nearly $2 million in just 14 months.

24. HAMILTON ISLAND

Median house price: N/A

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: No City Limits/22 Melaleuca Dr, Hamilton Island

Hamilton Island has become the new holiday hotspot since COVID-19 stopped international travel and restricted interstate movements.

Many holiday-makers are now buying property on the island - and are prepared to pay big money for it.

A five-bedroom, four-bathroom house on a huge 2927sq m recently fetched $6 million.

25. HOPE ISLAND

Median house price: $1m

Quarterly growth rate: 12.8%

Recent big sale:2096 The Circle, Sanctuary Cove

Hope Island has always been known for its luxury homes, but they are now few and far between.

The latest big sale in the exclusive suburb is that of a canal-front, three-bedroom house on 1127sq m for $5.5 million.

2096 The Circle, Sanctuary Cove

26. KANGAROO POINT

Median house price: $1.01m

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 19E/39 Castlebar St, Kangaroo Point

Cashed-up locals looking to live the high life in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis are paying big money for luxury apartments in Brisbane's inner-city suburbs.

The four-bedroom, two-level penthouse in Castlebar Cove has just sold for $5 million.

The apartment has panoramic, river and city views.

3517 Main Beach Parade, Main Beach.

27. MAIN BEACH

Median house price $2.5m

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 3517 Main Beach Pde, Main Beach

This humble, three-bedroom beachfront shack sold for an incredible $7.236 million when it recently went to auction for the first time in five decades.

The price paid for 3517 Main Beach Pde is the highest price per square metre paid for a property anywhere along the Gold Coast beachfront, according to Ray White principal Andrew Bell.

The vendors paid about $12,000 for the shack in 1971.

Apartments are also in hot demand in the suburb, with a three-bedroom unit at 6/3531-3533 Main Beach Parade recently selling for $6.3 million - the highest price paid for a whole-floor apartment in Main Beach and possibly along the entire coast.

The apartment in the boutique 'Sea' building was snapped up by a local wanting to relocate from their house on the main river to the beachfront.

Queensland Sotheby's International Realty sales executive Josh Mana said well-heeled local buyers were now astute to the market price shift, with Main Beach enjoying a revival in 2020 on the back of new luxury residential developments.

"I would call Main Beach one of the most sophisticated suburbs on the Gold Coast, and it has been a bit of a sleeping giant for the past decade," Mr Mana said.

"You've got a lot of high-net-worth individuals, a lot of self-funded retirees, and a lot of good quality business owners, and they're all willing to spend the money to upgrade from where they are."

28. MAROOCHYDORE

Median house price: $707,500

Quarterly growth rate: 12.9%

Recent big sale: 96 Duporth Ave, Maroochydore

A designer, riverfront home recently changed hands for $3.8 million.

The three-level house has five ensuited bedrooms, a private pontoon and a saltwater swimming pool.

Earlier this year, an apartment at 20/21 The Esplanade, Maroochydore, also fetched a premium price of $2.3 million.

159 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach was listed for $16.5 million with Kollosche.

29. MERMAID BEACH

Median house price: $1.65m

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 159 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach

A stunning 'millionaire's row' mansion set the 2021 price pace for Gold Coast homes when it sold for $15.75 million in January.

The four-storey home, which includes a lift, gymnasium, sauna and wine cellar, was sold to a Melbourne buyer.

Selling agent Michael Kollosche said the problem in the upper end of the market was the difficulty in sourcing enough prestige properties to meet demand.

A beach cottage at 4 Petrel Ave in Mermaid Beach was also hotly contested between 17 registered bidders before selling under the hammer for $2.15 million recently - that was $100,000 more than the reserve price.

30. MERMAID WATERS

Median house price: $951,000

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 3 Vevey St, Mermaid Waters

Once seen as the poor cousin of Mermaid Beach, Mermaid Waters is on the move.

A new build in the suburb recently sold for $3.397 million

Gold Coast councillor Darren Taylor and his fiancee bought the property in 2017 for just $874,000 and built their dream home on it.

The contemporary four-bedder features an undercover alfresco area with wood fireplace and in-built barbecue, plus timber decking around an infinity pool overlooking a private beach.

The backyard pool at 3 Vevey St, Mermaid Waters

31. MINYAMA

Median house price: $1.4m

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 86 Mooloolah Dr, Minyama

A luxurious waterfront home recently sold for $3.15 million in one of the biggest reported sales in Minyama so far in 2021.

The home's enviable features include a raised kitchen overlooking the Mooloolah River, a private jetty and an in-ground pool with separate spa and mood lighting.

It last sold in 2018 for $2.27 million but has since been renovated.

32. MOFFAT BEACH

Median house price: $960,000

Quarterly growth rate: 13.5%

Recent big sale: 23A William St, Moffat Beach

NSW buyers snapped up a five-bedroom home for $1.2 million in just four days recently - only 11 months after it sold for $1,025 million.

The William Street home hadn't been touched by the vendors, meaning the sale reflects an annualised 18 per cent price growth.

33. MOOLOOLABA

Median house price: $945.000

Quarterly growth rate: 31.3%

Recent big sale: 101/87 Mooloolaba Esp, Mooloolaba

A lavish, three-storey penthouse changed hands for $11 million - an almost unheard of price for the beachside suburb.

Located on the Mooloolaba Esplanade, the 11th floor 'Sea Pearl' apartment has sweeping views of the ­Sunshine Coast, all the way to Noosa, and the trimmings of a palatial Beverly Hills pad.

It comes with 1165sq m floor space over two storeys.

Marketed as a Las Vegas Bellagio-inspired mansion in the sky, the apartment last traded for $3.5 million off-the-plan in 2010 when it was purchased from the Leadbetter property development company.

34. NEW FARM

Median house price $1.8m

Quarterly growth rate: 15.1%

Recent big sale: 1/9 Griffith St, New Farm

A riverfront, ground floor apartment has just sold for $4.65 million to a local Brisbane family.

Selling agent Sarah Hackett of Place Estate Agents also just sold a unit in The Oxlade for $3.2 million.

Mrs Hackett said high-end riverfront properties in Brisbane were in strong demand.

"We've already sold an additional five apartments this year in The Oxlade at New Farm for an average price of $4.1 million," Ms Hackett said.

"The buyer of this stunning, one-level apartment was a local couple who lived directly across the river; in fact, they could even see the home!

"A lot of people are looking on behalf of others and we have had a lot of inquiry from expats for high-end riverfront properties."

Ms Hackett said Place Bulimba's sales were up 70 per cent on unconditional contracts for the same time last year.

"We've never seen market conditions like this before."

35. NOOSA HEADS

Median house price: $1.3m

Quarterly growth rate: -6.4%

Recent big sale: 4/81 Hastings St, Noosa Heads

A Noosa holiday apartment with links to Australia's favourite biscuit brand fetched more than $8 million in an off-market deal.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit in the iconic Hastings Park complex is owned by Michael Arnott, the great-great-grandson of Arnott's Biscuits founder William Arnott.

The luxury apartment has a birds-eye view over Noosa Main Beach and north to Double Island Point and is understood to have sold to a buyer from Melbourne.

Records show it was last sold in 1993 for just $760,000, reflecting annual price growth of around 9 per cent.

The prestige Noosa apartment market has been underpinned by escalating interest from Melburnians seeking sunshine.

The view from 4/81 Hastings St, Noosa Heads

36. NOOSAVILLE

Median house price: $1.2m

Quarterly growth rate: 34.2%

Recent big sale: 1/126 Gympie Tce, Noosaville

Noosaville is fast becoming the state's hottest postcode, with big money changing hands at a rapid pace in the past year.

The most recent big sale is that of a three-bedroom townhouse, which fetched $2.7 million.

But the suburb record was smashed in August last year when a 13-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion at 32-36 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters, sold for a staggering $12 million.

The 4566 postcode has seen a flurry of transactions, with a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 27 Wyuna Drive selling late last year for $6 million.

37. ORMISTON

Median house price: $803,000

Quarterly growth rate: 5.5%

Recent big sale: 19-23 Cleveland Tce, Ormiston

This suburb is seeing above average house price growth thanks to its lifestyle and waterside location.

A canal-front home on a quarter acre block recently sold for $2.32 million in the biggest reported sale in the suburb so far this year.

38. PADDINGTON

Median house price: $1.1m

Quarterly growth rate: -3.2%

Recent big sale: 197 Fernberg Rd, Paddington

A three-storey home on a 4135sq m land parcel comprising 10 lots has just sold for $7.75 million.

Tom Lyne of Ray White New Farm negotiated the sale to a local family, but said the property also attracted interest from developers.

"It's blue-chip Paddington, so it's very hard to beat," Mr Lyne said.

"A quiet leafy location and awesome city views. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity and the sale price represented that."

The home itself is in need of a renovation, but the property also includes a championship-size tennis court and pool.

"This is without doubt the strongest market I've seen in my selling career in 12 years," Mr Lyne said.

"It's good to see Brisbane's getting the attention it deserves, compared to Sydney and Melbourne."

He said many buyers were realising they need to come in "harder and faster" to try and secure a property because of the increased competition in the current market.

39. PARADISE POINT

Median house price: $1.14m

Quarterly growth rate: 25%

Recent big sale: 33 Hampton Court, Paradise Point

More like a six-star resort than a home, this waterfront mansion in Sovereign Islands sold for a hefty $5 million.

The sellers bought it in 2017 for $4.775 million, but carried out some refurbishments.

Designed by Paul Clout, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a media room, pool, six-car basement, 24m water frontage and a pontoon that can accommodate a 100ft superyacht.

33 Hampton Court, Paradise Point

40. PULLENVALE

Median house price: $1.27m

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 39 Lyndale Road Pullenvale

Known for its big homes on big blocks, Pullenvale is in high demand due to a renewed race for space.

The most recent biggest sale this year was that of an acreage property for $1.761 million.

41. SPRING HILL

Median house price $1.07m

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 227 Gregory Tce, Spring Hill

A grand, Victorian inspired mansion by award-winning builder David Tyler recently sold for $3 million for the first time in more than two decades.

The seller has pocketed more than $2 million, after buying it for just $735,000 in 1998.

42. ST LUCIA

Median house price: $1.47m

Quarterly growth rate: 17%

Recent big sale: 5/8 Prospect Tce, St Lucia

St Lucia is predicted to become Brisbane's first suburb to hit a $2 million median house price this year, according to Realestate.com.au.

The latest big sale is that of a three-bedroom apartment for $2.05 million in a new residential development.

43. SUNRISE BEACH

Median house price: $1.1m

Quarterly growth rate: 36.6%

Recent big sale: 64 Orient Dr, Sunrise Beach

A four-bedroom beachside home with ocean views recently sold for $2.6 million in this ever popular suburb, which is catching up with its more expensive neighbour, Sunshine Beach.

House prices grew an incredible 36 per cent in the last quarter.

44. TALLEBUDGERA VALLEY

Median house price $1.1m

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 53 Gibsonville St, Tallebudgera Valley

A two-bedroom shack on 2.2ha of elevated acreage with mountain views recently sold at auction for $1.725 million.

The property at 53 Gibsonville Street attracted 30 registered bidders and sold for well above the reserve price of $1.1 million.

45. TARINGA

Median house price: $935,000

Quarterly growth rate: 14.2%

Recent big sale: 135 Stanley Tce, Taringa

A circa-1920s Queenslander with five bedrooms on a 913sq m block recently fetched $1.95 million.

It last sold for $1.51m in 2017.

46. TENERIFFE

Median house price: $1.96m

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 1/6 Tilbrook St, Teneriffe

A huge apartment in blue-chip Teneriffe has just sold for $6 million.

It's the latest in a string of sales for Heath Williams of Place Estate Agents, who put $18 million worth of properties under contract in the month of February alone.

The home in Macquarie Residences - a former wool store - spans 921sq m of internal floor space, with lofty ceilings and multi-level voids.

The converted apartment spans three storeys, with the entrance level taking in the kitchen, living and dining areas, a main bedroom, study, gym, cellar, two balconies and guest accommodation suite.

1/6 Tilbrook St, Teneriffe

47. VICTORIA POINT

Median house price: $550,000

Quarterly growth rate: 6.5%

Recent big sale: 41 Adrian St, Victoria Point

Another waterside suburb achieving high prices is Victoria Point.

A five-bedroom house on an absolute waterfront, 1100sq m block recently changed hands for $1.75 million.

It last sold for $1.55 million almost four years ago.

48. WAVELL HEIGHTS

Median house price: $765,750

Quarterly growth rate: N/A

Recent big sale: 60 Zeehan St, Wavell Heights

The sale of this brand new, five-bedroom home for $1.885 million in January smashed the suburb record last set in July 2020 of $1.78 million.

The designer home has amazing city views.

49. WILSTON

Median house price: $1.15m

Quarterly growth rate: 13.4%

Recent big sale: 38 Watson St, Wilston

A renovated Queenslander recently fetched $1.58 million in this sought-after inner-city suburb, while a two-level, post-war home on an 854sq m block sold for $2.71 million at auction - well above the $2.2 million reserve!

Selling agent Alistair Macmillian of Ray White Wilston said

50. YERONGA

Median house price: $1.08m

Quarterly growth rate: 13%

Recent big sale: 449 Brisbane Corso, Yeronga

This executive, three-level home on a corner block overlooking the river sold for $1.9 million under the hammer.

It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large office.

The sunken lounge features an open fireplace and there is a butler's pantry and wine cellar.

449 Brisbane Corso, Yeronga

