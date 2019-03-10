Pisasale scandal: Developer breaks his silence

THE developer at the centre of corruption allegations against Paul Pisasale has broken his silence about the moment the former Ipswich mayor opened a shopping bag filled with $50,000 in cash.

Pisasale exclaimed "Oh, f--k" and froze, according to Melbourne developer Chris Pinzone, who has spoken exclusively to The Sunday Mail about the pivotal moment in the swift downfall of one of Australia's most popular politicians.

Mr Pinzone, 36, insists he repeatedly warned the then-Ipswich mayor against carrying the cash - allegedly part of another man's legal settlement - through an airport because he thought it was a bad look. The pizzeria owner with Queensland development ambitions confirms organising a prostitute for the then-mayor on that fateful trip, but argues it was not as bad as the inference of carrying $50,000.

Mr Pinzone has detailed his recollection of the afternoon as he fends off what he claims is a "witch hunt to bring down (Pisasale) and every single person associated with (him)".

It comes after a Crime and Corruption Commission detective told a court the money "may have been a bribe, but we have no evidence to say it was".

The former mayor is on a corruption charge for allegedly championing Mr Pinzone's planned development in Ipswich's Yamanto for a cut of profits. He has indicated he will defend the allegation and has not been accused of wrongdoing over the $50,000.

Mr Pinzone has not been charged, but prosecutors recently told a court he was likely to be a co-defendant in the corruption case.

He insists he has "always behaved legally" and likened the CCC's operation to one run by "drug-cartel governments in places such as Mexico".

"The public perception was clearly that that (cash) was a bribe for Paul," Mr Pinzone said. "I was a completely innocent party in this matter."

Pisasale was stopped by authorities at Melbourne Airport with the cash in May 2017, setting in motion the flame-out of the durable politician.

Only the afternoon before he had been sitting with Mr Pinzone in the lobby of Melbourne CBD's Westin Hotel. The pair had known each other since at least October 2016, when they were at an Italian restaurant at Gold Coast's Star Casino.

Also there that night was Pisasale's barrister friend, Sam Di Carlo, now 62.

Chris Pinzone.

Di Carlo is a former Queensland cop who served as a senior constable in the late 1980s before turning lawyer, later representing several high-profile criminal clients.

Pisasale and Mr Pinzone caught up several more times, including that May day at 3.30pm.

"We were just sitting there having coffee," Mr Pinzone said. "Some guy, Asian, like mid-30s, walked in. He just said, 'Are you Paul?'

"Paul said 'Yes'."

The man dropped off a bag, which Mr Pinzone likened to one from a high-end fashion label. He recalls thinking: "Paul's just bought some clothes and someone's delivered them to him."

Dressed in designer clothes himself, the man then started walking away.

"Paul said: 'Do you want a coffee or something to eat?' He (the courier) just looked at him (Pisasale), and the guy just walked off."

Pisasale did not open the bag until the two men later went up to Pisasale's room to find a private place to listen to a recording containing foul language from an unrelated property dispute in private, according to Mr Pinzone.

"I've walked all the way across the room, and then I heard - I think Paul went 'oh f--k'.

"He had opened the bag … so his hands were like a foot apart from each other. He's looking at that bag and he goes, 'this is cash'."

Mr Pinzone said he queried the money. Pisasale responded that he had thought the bag contained legal documents to be delivered back to Brisbane for Di Carlo.

"I go, 'You can't take that (to) the airport'. I go, 'it looks bad'. I go, 'it looks really bad if you do this'. As I'm saying this to him, he's like frozen. I didn't know what it was about but I knew it just looked bad. And I thought if he can't see this, he's mad."

Sam Di Carlo. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

Mr Pinzone said Pisasale later called Di Carlo, but "to my frustration, he didn't mention the $50,000". Instead, they were "literally just talking crap".

After the call, Mr Pinzone said he quizzed Pisasale why he had not mentioned the money. He said Pisasale looked like he had "brain fog" but assured him he would talk to Di Carlo about the cash in a later call.

In the background, investigators were watching Pisasale's every move and tapping phone calls.

That included a call during the hotel meeting in which Mr Pinzone allegedly arranged for the prostitute "JoJo" to be sent over for "my friend from Queensland".

Mr Pinzone is adamant he did not pay for JoJo's hour-long session, which was organised through a licensed sex-worker provider.

The next morning, Mr Pinzone said he received a phone voice message from a "very worried" Pisasale saying he had been stopped by police.

The CCC confiscated the $50,000 as part of its Operation Windage, which began in October 2016. It resulted in 15 people being arrested on more than 80 criminal offences.

A CCC spokesman yesterday said it had a statutory function to investigate allegations of corrupt conduct, and focuses its resources on the "most serious or systemic allegations".

"The CCC is confident its investigation was both lawful and appropriate," he said.

Among the accusations is a money-laundering charge against Di Carlo over the $50,000, which the CCC alleges was either tainted or not declared when brought in from China.

Di Carlo, who is also defending corruption charges over Yamanto but is not linked to the $50,000, has maintained the cash was for a legal settlement involving accused fraudster Hui Tian.

Tian, who is now in prison facing charges, was allegedly the man who dropped off the bag of money to Pisasale in ­Melbourne.