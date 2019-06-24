Property found after spate of break-ins on Fraser Coast

BRAZEN thieves have dumped bikes stolen during a break-and-enter in nearby bushland.

Police found a bicycle and 50cc moped stolen from a Kingfishe Pde, Toogoom address.

The bikes were stolen between 7pm, June 19 and 8am, June 20, when the offenders entered the rear of a locked shed.

Howard police found one of the bicycles dumped in the drainage area on Carkeet Rd in Toogoom on Saturday.

Foot patrols of bushland area near Kingfisher Pde behind Swan View Ct located the moped on Sunday.

Another address on Kingfisher Pde was targeted between June 18 and June 22 when offenders caused minor damage trying to unsuccessfully break into a dwelling.

The Toogoom offences came after six burglaries and break-ins within the Fraser Coast during the last fortnight.

Offenders broke into demountable building on a Gympie Rd address in Tinana between 5pm on June 12 and 9am on June 14.

While nothing was stolen there was damage to several walls.

In a separate incident at a Maryborough property, thieves entered an unlocked home and stole a pet snake.

The theft happened sometime between 8.30am and 9.10pm on June 14.

Thieves stole a sum of cash from a Three Mile Rd East house in Tinana South after breaking in between 7am on June 15 and 10pm June 18.

No property was stolen from a Point Vernon dwelling after offenders entered through a rear window on Cameron St between 2pm on June 13 and 8.45am on June 16.

Damage was done to a door lock after offenders attempted to force entry into a Merrilyn Ct home in Urangan between 2.10pm and 3.20pm on June 17.

Thieves have taken a Samsung tablet, wrist watch, jewellery, alcohol and cash while a River Heads victim was home home on June 14.

The offenders broke into the Tradewind Cl property between 7.30am and 5.20pm on June 14.

