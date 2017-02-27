PROPERTY: Investors snap up old charms in Maryborough

103 Cheapside Street, has plenty to offer at the asking price of $290,000.

SOUTHERN investors are snapping up homes with old world charm as Maryborough experiences a positive shift in the market, according to a local real estate agent.

Steve Anderson, a sales consultant at A&G Realty in Maryborough, said there was more confidence in the Heritage City's real estate market with buyers hunting out good priced homes with original character.

Mr Anderson said as long as the price is right, they'll often get snapped up pretty quickly.

Photos View Photo Gallery

But if you're selling an old home, most buyers want a property that hasn't had a lot of work.

"They (buyers) want homes that haven't been renovated and have the originality to them," Mr Anderson said.

He said the older homes had a lot of street appeal and it wasn't just potential buyers looking at the properties.

"People visiting aren't used to seeing this type of property and sometimes look just out of curiosity."

Mr Anderson said the market was looking positive in Maryborough with the announcement of jobs in the region and the potential for the Colton Mine to open.

In February A&G has nine sales including two older style homes.

A bargain old miner's cottage on Granville Terrace was snapped up for a bargain price and 175 Palace St sold in the mid $200,000 price range.

HOT PROPERTY

82 Walker Street, oozing street appeal and listed at $237,800.

82 Walker Street is listed at $237,800. A&G Realty

103 Cheapside Street, has plenty to offer at the asking price of $290,000.

103 Cheapside Street, has plenty to offer at the asking price of $290,000. A&G Realty

14 Park St has that old world street appeal and is very well price at $175,000.