Crime

‘Property of Matt M’: Sex slaves branded

by PATRICK BILLINGS
5th Feb 2021 4:08 PM
A man accused of forcing women to work as prostitutes allegedly had his own name tattooed onto them to mark them as his property.

Matthew James Markcrow, 35, is facing a Commonwealth charge of that between March and August in 2019 he conducted a business involving the servitude of a minor.

That business police allege was unlawful prostitution and as part of it Markcrow had them tattooed.

On his Facebook profile Markcrow posted a photo of the tattoos.

They read: "Property of Matt M".

The ink is permanently scarred across various body parts of what appears to be four different women.

In a comment underneath he writes "I am their boyfriends (in the future".

When somebody asks where is his tattoo Markcrow responds:

"I will when they the one's introducing me to a lifestyle where I don't gotta worry bout anything. Fairs fair."

"If I had all the names it would look more like a scroll," he adds.

Police said the tattoos were a "disturbing" element to the alleged crime.

"It's something that you see happening overseas," Prostitution Enforcement Taskforce Detective Inspector Juliet Hancock said.

"It's quite hard to shock police ... I've been a police officer for 30 years and I've not seen this type of allegations before."

There are other disturbing posts on Markcrow's social media including:

"My girl can laugh at another guys joke, I just hope she finds double homicide funny."

Another reads "When you get her pregnant, promise to stay by her side then push her down the stairs and leave forever, dnt look back #wastehertime."

Markcrow has also been charged with carrying on the business of unlawful prostitution between March 2019 and yesterday.

Further charges including possessing dangerous drugs, namely methamphetamine, and making recordings in breach of privacy from March 2019 and yesterday

There are two charges of possessing tainted property, namely mobile phones, a CCTV network, shoes, jewellery, clothing, bags and $1445 in cash.

