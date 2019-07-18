Property officials launch new advocacy group on Fraser Coast

More than 30 businesses have already signed up to be part of the Fraser Coast Property Industry Association.

A NEW industry group aiming to enhance the Fraser Coast's property market has been launched by the region's leading real estate agents and developers.

President Glen Winney said the group would help give the Fraser Coast a "local voice" to advocate for industry changes that directly affect local property businesses and residents.

President Glen Winney said the group would help give the Fraser Coast a "local voice" to advocate for industry changes that directly affect local property businesses and residents.

"There are a lot of good industry bodies around but they tend to be very state-focussed," Mr Winney said.

"There's no-one really looking at the Fraser Coast council area.

"The whole idea is to have better communication and talk about the associated issues like changes to the planning scheme, zoning changes, things like that."

The FCPIA states its main objectives as "advocacy, (being) an information conduit, networking and professional development".

Members include anyone associated with the local property industry, ranging from real estate agents and developers to finance and professional services.

Mr Winney said the organisation would help create networking opportunities between different businesses and help inform residents curious about changes in the local building laws.

"The Fraser Coast, particularly Hervey Bay, is experiencing a very solid building period with lots of residential builds," he said.

"But there are tensions emerging, some issues like power to different sub-divisions and pacing aren't getting solved.

"Pressure points aren't getting addressed early on."