NT JOINS IN: Property sales increase, price drop

TERRITORY homebuyers are making the most of rock bottom prices, causing a healthy spike in latest sales figures.

June quarter figures released by the Real Estate Institute of Northern Territory (REINT) reveal a 25 per cent jump in sales volumes in the Greater Darwin area.

Of the 205 sales in the area, 50 were for homes above $600,000.

REINT chief executive Quentin Kilian said while the number of sales had increased the median price slipped back slightly.

"After rising 1.8 per cent in the last quarter, it came back half a per cent in this quarter but still held at the $500,000 mark," Mr Kilian said.

He said the largest volume of house sales was in Palmerston with 76 sales for the quarter - an increase of 5.6 per cent for the quarter against the March Quarter.

The Palmerston median price grew by a further 1.1 per cent in the June quarter which is 5.9 per cent higher than 12 months ago.

Mr Kilian said the downside was that the June quarter sales figure was 10.6 per cent below sales at the same time last year.

Alice Springs had strong sales growth with a jump of 23.5 per cent in volume, however, the median price dropped a further 3.3 per cent this quarter, bringing it to 6.4 per cent lower than the same time last year.

Mr Kilian said after a very lacklustre past two years, buyers returned to the unit and townhouse market.

"It was pleasing to see a substantial growth in sales in this area, again in just about every jurisdiction," he said.

Unit sales in the Greater Darwin area were 47 per cent up on the previous quarter and up 15.7 per cent on last year.

"While 147 sales for the quarter is a very good thing to see, it is still 53 per cent lower than the 10-year average for this market," Mr Kilian said.

"The other promising sign in the unit market was the increase of 3.4 per cent in the median price to $325,000, albeit that it remains almost 15 per cent below this time last year. Palmerston unit sales were up 33 per cent for the quarter. The median price, was up 11.5 per cent to $306,000."

Alice Springs saw some good movement in its unit sales with an increase this quarter of 4.2 per cent, while the Unit median price remained flat.