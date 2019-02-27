Proposal for new Hervey Bay ambulance station

A NEW ambulance station could soon be built in Hervey Bay.



The public has been asked to make submissions regarding the new station, which would be built on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.



The new station would have six vehicle bays with a provision for an additional four bays if needed in the future.



The site would include new crossovers to Cooks Rd and a new dedicated emergency vehicle exit to Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.



The new single storey building would include 16 on-site car parks and provision for an additional eight car parks in the future, as well as four visitor car parks.



Steven Miles, the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, said Hervey Bay's rapid population growth meant there was a need to start thinking about expanding the city's facilities.



"That's why the Palaszczuk Government has committed $4.6 million to provide Hervey Bay with a brand new QAS station," he said.



"Planning has begun, with public consultation under way.



"We're expecting construction to commence in November 2019 and for the new station to be commissioned in November 2020."



"With 16 paramedics and 6 ambulance bays, this facility will be able to serve Hervey Bay for years to come."



Submissions can be made online before March 22, 2019.

