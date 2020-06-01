Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Forest Wind's proposal for its wind farm. Photo: File
Forest Wind's proposal for its wind farm. Photo: File
News

PROPOSED PROJECT Wind farm calls for expression of interest

Stuart Fast
1st Jun 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Forest Wind farm project is inviting Fraser Coast businesses to express interest in supplying goods and services to the project.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was good to see the project consulting with local businesses.

Mr Saunders said the clean energy project would be a massive boon to the local economy.

A wide range of opportunities for local businesses is available, including accommodation, cleaning, catering, logistics and transport.

Industrial opportunities include quarry and cement products, cabling and electrical wholesalers, security services, water haulage, electrical and civil works.

Forest Wind is a major clean energy infrastructure project proposed on forestry land between Maryborough and Gympie.

The $2 billion project will be largest wind farm in Queensland and one of the largest in the southern hemisphere if it goes ahead.

Construction is proposed to commence between the middle of 2021 and 2022 with the first stage of the project expected to be operational by late 2023.

Local businesses can lodge an expression of interest via Forest Wind’s Project Page on the ICN Gateway at forestwind.icn.org.au.

For more information visit www.forestwind.com.au, email info@forestwind.com.au or call 07 5447 1472.

bruce saunders expression of interest forest wind maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        premium_icon Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        Health Queenslanders can travel throughout almost the entire state from midday, but the Premier has refused to give false hope to anyone from interstate.

        • 1st Jun 2020 4:59 AM
        M’boro rider killed after allegedly evading police

        premium_icon M’boro rider killed after allegedly evading police

        News A witness has described the horrifying moment

        Hinkler MP says no apology is needed over robodebt

        premium_icon Hinkler MP says no apology is needed over robodebt

        News The government announced that $720 million will be refunded

        French food masters remind us: Oui, Coast is still special

        premium_icon French food masters remind us: Oui, Coast is still special

        News French pair serving up fine dining with a side of special memories.