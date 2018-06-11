Proposed tyre recycling plant edges closer to approval

TYRE-ING WORK: Wagner Corporation director Neill Wagner and Green Distillation Technologies COO Trevor Bayley show off pure carbon, one of the by-products of a proposed new tyre recycling plant at Wellcamp Business Park.

A REVOLUTIONARY new Toowoomba recycling plant that turns old tyres back into oil and other products has taken another step closer to fruition.

Green Distillation Technologies, which has proposed the new facility at the Wellcamp Business Park west of Toowoomba, revealed it had received a draft environmental approval from the Department of Environment and Science.

GDT chief operating officer Trevor Bayley said he was hoping to see the $10 million development in front of the Toowoomba Regional Council by the end of the month.

"(Wednesday) morning we got a draft of our environmental approval, and it should swing into development approval from there," he said.

"By the end of the month, we should be rocking and rolling.

"The Toowoomba Regional Council have been very supportive of this project.

"We're very happy with our interaction from the council."

Once completed, the massive plant will be able to save 658,000 car and truck tyres from landfill and turn them into eight million litres of oil, 7700 tonnes of carbon and 2000 tonnes of steel.

Mr Bayley said the company had already pre-sold all of the oil it was predicted to produce in Toowoomba.

"In the past Southern Oil has told us that they regard the 'tyre oil' as light crude that is low in sulphur and easy to refine," he said.

"We have a firm commitment to supply Southern Oil with all the oil we produce from anywhere in Australia, which as well as the trials will be used as crude oil and refined into diesel, petrol and jet fuel."

GDT has been waiting for nearly six months to find out if it has been successful for a State Government grant to help build the recycling plant.

Mr Bayley said he had yet to hear about the result from Minister Anthony Lynham.