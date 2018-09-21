Menu
Crime

Prosecutor: Being guilty of offences should be 'embarassing'

Annie Perets
by
21st Sep 2018 4:17 PM
THERE are many events in life that are meant to be embarrassing and according to a Hervey Bay police prosecutor, going to court is one of them.   

Arguing for convictions to be recorded, Senior Constable Donna Sperling emphasised in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week that embarrassment was simply a part of being a guilty defendant on criminal and/or traffic charges.   

This was after a nurse, who pleaded guilty to drink driving, tried get to get out of having a conviction recorded so his employer wouldn't find out.  

"We have many nurses, doctors, lawyers, even police who come through this court for drink driving where the conviction is recorded," Snr Const Sperling said.   

"Part of the criminal court is for it to be fully disclosed, to be in open court, and it is meant to be a little bit embarrassing."  

The nature of open court means journalists are able to report on court proceedings for publication.

Ultimately, Magistrate Stephen Guttridge decided not to record a conviction for the nurse.    

He said this was because the 24-year-old's blood alcohol reading was low.  

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

