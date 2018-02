AUSTRALIAN champion Aaron Prosser will headline the fifth round of the modlites' Cowboy Cup.

The New Zealand-born champion will be tough to beat in the 18-strong field.

Two-time Queensland champion Terry Leerentveld, Klinton Hancey and Brendan Tucker will be among those to claim one of the biggest scalps in the business ahead of the biggest race on Modlites drivers' calendar, when Prosser defends his Australian title at Archerfield Speedway on Saturday, March 3.