Protect the children, drug ice blamed for child safety crisis

LETTER: Labour's do-nothing Premier is trying to blame the drug ice for the crisis in child safety created by her own incompetent Minister.

For 16 of the last 19 years, Labor has been in charge of protecting our most vulnerable children.

In that 16 years, we have seen crisis after crisis under successive Labor governments.

When the LNP was in office we turned the system around, committed $406 million towards early intervention and family intervention services and boosted frontline child safety officers by 77 in 2014.

We left Labor with a system that was achieving its best results ever.

Sadly, with Labor now having been in power for 2½ years, all that positive momentum and reform is gone.

Despite being warned of a looming child safety crisis back in October 2015, the Minister allocated only 21 new child safety officers in the 2015/16 budget and cut that to 17 the following year.

This year's budget is too little, too late for a child protection system in meltdown.

Since mid-2016, the embattled Minister has been scrambling to cover up the crisis that has unfolded under her watch.

In classic Labor form, a veil of secrecy has descended over child safety in a bid to shield its hopeless Minister.

Rob Bates, LNP Shadow Minister for Child Safety