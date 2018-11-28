Protected wildlife find ideal home

TOUR GUIDE: Lindsay Titmarsh is the first person in Queensland to be granted a commercial licence to host walking mangrove tours.

TOUR GUIDE: Lindsay Titmarsh is the first person in Queensland to be granted a commercial licence to host walking mangrove tours. Eliza Wheeler

MARYBOROUGH grazier Lindsay Titmarsh has made a home for some threatened species and will share his stories and knowledge at the Wildlife Talk.

The talk, hosted by Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast, will be held at the Maryborough Library.

Lindsay's home for 70 years, Tandora is a cattle property owned by the Titmarsh family for more than 100 years.

Koala rehabilitation project at Tandora. Annie Perets

WRFC's Natalie Richardson said Lindsay's property was home to the first known reintroduction of koalas to a location in Queensland.

"As part of this endeavour, the University of Queensland Koala Ecology Unit conducts an ongoing research project on the blooming Tandora koala community," she said.

"Another fascinating research project that has been occurring at Tandora is on the resident water mouse populations.

The water mouse. Kieran Aland

"This project has been conducted primarily by Janina Kaluza, water mouse researcher, from UQ, and commenced approximately four years ago after the discovery and confirmation of active Water Mouse nests at Tandora," she said.

"The riverine banks bordering Tandora make an ideal environment for the water mouse, the nests of which Ms Kaluza has been locating and monitoring.

"Her knowledge of the animal is vast, having studied and written numerous reports on these most resilient creatures.

"Fortunately any koalas living there will be protected from the threats of development and vegetation loss, likewise for the water mice."

Wildlife talk

WHERE: The wildlife talk in the Maryborough Library, Bazaar St will be held on November 30 from noon.

CONTACT: For bookings phone the Maryborough Library on 4190 5788.