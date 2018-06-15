PROTEST: Fight against cashless card continues in Hervey Bay

A PROTEST against the Cashless Debit Card will go ahead in Hervey Bay on Saturday and organiser Kathryn Wilkes says people need to get behind it.

The protest is set to be held outside the National Australia Bank on Boat Harbour Drive from 10am.

While the necessary legislation is yet to be passed in parliament, Ms Wilkes said it was important to speak up now.

If passed, the card will be rolled out across Hervey Bay and Bundaberg, with about 6700 aged 35 and under to be placed on the program.

Those who receive Newstart Allowance, Youth Allowance (Job Seeker) Parenting Payment (single) or Parenting Payment (Partnered) will receive the card, while recipients of other payments can volunteer to be part of the program.

If the legislation passes through the Federal Parliament, the region will be the fourth to trial the cashless debit card.

Ms Wilkes, a disability pensioner, said while she wasn't currently a target of the card, she was concerned for those who would be placed on the program.

She said for the people forced into the program, it signalled a loss of control.

"Removing a person's autonomy is like removing their soul."

Ms Wilkes said she was afraid kids graduating from high school would be put off pursuing their studies on the Fraser Coast if they were required to go on the card.

"We've been fighting for 12 months now. Of course we're concerned," she said.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, a vocal supporter of the cashless card, said he respected the rights of all Australians to express their views through peaceful public protest.

"I have met with a small number of people who are ideologically opposed to the Cashless Debit Card and they have also met with representatives of the Department of Social Services," he said.

"Unfortunately, there continues to be a misinformation social media campaign from a very small group of people who are opposed to the Cashless Debit Card.

"There continues to be strong support in the Hinkler community for the Cashless Debit Card, as the recent Reachtel poll conducted by this publication showed."