Protest at Carinity Education Glendyne on April 24.
Protest at Carinity Education Glendyne on April 24.
Education

PROTEST: Teachers threaten to quit if cuts go ahead

Annie Perets
by
24th Apr 2018 1:33 PM

DEAGAN Bunting is passionate about his role as a youth worker at Carinity Education Glendyne, but fears he may have to look for a new job if a proposal by Carinity which implements changes to worker conditions goes ahead.

Teachers and support staff from the school including Mr Bunting took part in an hour-long protest on Tuesday, which was their second strike to vocally express their opposition to the proposal.

Independent Education Union spokeswoman Laura Wise said the proposal would result in cuts to superannuation, long service leave, redundancy and wages for the organisation's employees.

"One of the proposals would see top teachers working at $8000 a year less than their counterparts, like in state schools, and there's no reason for that," Ms Wise said.

"(A protest) is really our last resort for our members... they'd rather be in class educating their students."

The last strike happened in November, and Mr Bunting said it was "disheartening" that the proposal had not budged since.

"We're taking industrial action to push our point that we're not being listened to by Carinity," he said.

"I really care about the kids we work with.

"Carinity needs to recognise that if they don't look after their staff, then unfortunately people might have to look elsewhere."

A strike simultaneously took part at two other Carinity locations in the state.
 

fceducation fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Local Partners