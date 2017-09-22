Protester vows she won't stop fighting cashless card

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

AN OUTSPOKEN opponent of the Cashless Debit Card has vowed to keep fighting against the program, even after the Federal Government announced yesterday that the card would be rolled out in the Hinkler electorate early next year.



Hervey Bay's Kathryn Wilkes is on a disability support pension, which is currently unaffected by the rollout, but she fears it may be added in the future.



She's also concerned for her daughter, who is a student who is receiving benefits.



About 6400 people across Hinkler will be on the card, including those aged 35 and under on unemployment benefits and parenting payments.



Ms Wilkes said it was up to those who opposed the card to keep fighting and refuse to accept it.



"I won't stop fighting it," she said. Ms Wilkes urged people to make submissions to the Senate regarding the cashless card.



The Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee has been referred to the Services Legislation Amendment (Cashless Debit Card) Bill for inquiry and report. The closing date is September 29.

