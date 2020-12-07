Protesters cause mayhem with brazen truck stunt

Extinction Rebellion protesters are causing significant delays in the Brisbane CBD this morning by blocking a major intersection with a rental truck.

The intersection of Edward and Queen Streets is completely blocked by the stunt which started at 7am.

Adelaide St is also gridlocked for a number of blocks in both directions.

Serial protester Eric Herbert is one of two activists who have climbed on top of the truck and are refusing to come down.

He was dancing with a megaphone on top of the truck before lighting a green smoke flare.

Herbert is shouting into a megaphone while the protest is being livestreamed on Extinction Rebellion's Brisbane Facebook page.

The group's banners slung from the rental truck include the lines "Defy Disaster, Disrupt the CBD" and "Demand a Climate Citizen's Assembly".

The protesters have put their arms in a 'lock on' device and will have to be cut free to be removed from the truck.

Pedestrian traffic was uninterrupted during the street shutdown, with police allowing normal foot traffic.

Queensland Police are urging motorists to avoid Queen Street in the CBD.

Diversions are in place via Edward Street.

The protest action comes as the group is set to hold a larger "non-violent action to disrupt the Brisbane CBD" in Post Office Square this Thursday afternoon.

