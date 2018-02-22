Protesters confront Local Govt Minister outside council

NOT HAPPY: Fraser Coast ratepayer Karl Adolfsen protests the decision to sack Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft.

STIRLING Hinchliffe's visit to the Fraser Coast didn't go as smoothly as planned when a small group of ratepayers confronted him outside council chambers.

The Local Government Minister was stopped by about three residents protesting the sacking of former mayor Chris Loft.

Mr Hinchliffe briefly addressed the protesters before heading inside.

Holding a sign which read Labor Corruption Lives Here, Fraser Coast resident Karl Adolfsen said the accusations against Mr Loft "don't pass the pub test."

"These things have been construed in such a way that you're now acting on it, but this is the first time I've seen you here," Mr Adolfsen told Mr Hinchliffe.

Mr Hinchliffe responded by telling him Mr Loft failed to meet his obligations under the Local Government Act through repeated misconduct.

Mr Adolfsen told the media he felt let down following the removal of Mr Loft.

"From my perspective, I've been let down in that I voted for Chris Loft as mayor... and now all of a sudden he's gone," Mr Adolfsen said.

"The impression I get is that we don't matter."