Protesters ‘locked to equipment’ at Adani mine

Adani says two protesters have locked-on to equipment on the Carmichael mine site. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

POLICE are on their way to Adani's Carmichael coal mine following reports two-protesters have locked themselves onto equipment.

It comes after climate change activists protested for hours in Brisbane's CBD yesterday, causing commuter chaos that led to more than 70 arrests.

"Adani can confirm that two protesters have locked-on to equipment on the Carmichael mine site this morning," an Adani spokeswoman said.

"The Queensland Police Service has been notified and have sent a response team to site."

Construction began on the Carmichael site after the State Government approved its groundwater management plan in June.

"This morning our Queensland contractors have been unable to continue legal and approved work on our Carmichael mine site because two people have decided that their opinion matters more than the law and the right of Queenslanders to make a living," the Adani spokeswoman said.

"After more than eight years of working on our project we have repeatedly demonstrated that we will not be intimidated or deterred from delivering on our promises to Queenslanders and we continue to get on with the construction of the Carmichael Project."